PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - April 27

Financial Times

BARCLAYS AND DEUTSCHE IN MAIDEN LANE BUY

Barclays and Deutsche Bank have won a chunk of complex commercial mortgage securities at the heart of the controversial government bailout of AIG.

EU SEEKS FASTER SOLVENCY II COMPLIANCE

European insurers are facing a squeeze on the amount of time they have to comply with the sector's biggest regulatory shake-up yet, as Brussels prepares to change the implementation timetable.

KEY U.S. STATES FACE SLOW JOB GROWTH

Job growth in the 14 states pivotal to the presidential election has advanced at a slower pace than in the rest of the U.S. over the past year, a potential source of concern for President Barack Obama's re-election campaign.

BARCLAYS QUARTERLY PROFITS RISE TO 2.4 BILLION POUNDS

Barclays provided some welcome news for investors ahead of what is set to be a stormy annual meeting on Friday as it revealed a sharp rise in underlying first-quarter profits.

INVESTORS TURN HEAT ON MAN CHIEF

Leading shareholders of Man Group, Europe's biggest hedge fund manager, have warned Peter Clarke, chief executive, he must revive the company's fortunes in the coming months or face calls to step down.

CHINA REFORM DRIVE BOOSTED BY BO'S FALL

Reformers within the Chinese Communist party are trying to exploit the recent ousting of Bo Xilai by making constitutional and political changes, say senior officials and people close to party leaders.

NEW SFO DIRECTOR PLEDGES TOUGHER STANCE

The incoming director of the Serious Fraud Office David Green has promised to pursue a more aggressive crime-fighting strategy.

OFCOM ESCALATES PROBE INTO BSKYB

Rupert Murdoch faces a growing threat to his British media business, after the UK communications regulator stepped up its probe into whether British Sky Broadcasting was a "fit and proper" owner of a broadcasting licence.