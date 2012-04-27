PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - April 27

UPDATE 1-Nordic Nanovector sees interest in its Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma treatment
* Shares rise 6.7 percent (Adds quotes, bullets, background, share price)
Financial Times
BARCLAYS AND DEUTSCHE IN MAIDEN LANE BUY
Barclays and Deutsche Bank have won a chunk of complex commercial mortgage securities at the heart of the controversial government bailout of AIG.
EU SEEKS FASTER SOLVENCY II COMPLIANCE
European insurers are facing a squeeze on the amount of time they have to comply with the sector's biggest regulatory shake-up yet, as Brussels prepares to change the implementation timetable.
KEY U.S. STATES FACE SLOW JOB GROWTH
Job growth in the 14 states pivotal to the presidential election has advanced at a slower pace than in the rest of the U.S. over the past year, a potential source of concern for President Barack Obama's re-election campaign.
BARCLAYS QUARTERLY PROFITS RISE TO 2.4 BILLION POUNDS
Barclays provided some welcome news for investors ahead of what is set to be a stormy annual meeting on Friday as it revealed a sharp rise in underlying first-quarter profits.
INVESTORS TURN HEAT ON MAN CHIEF
Leading shareholders of Man Group, Europe's biggest hedge fund manager, have warned Peter Clarke, chief executive, he must revive the company's fortunes in the coming months or face calls to step down.
CHINA REFORM DRIVE BOOSTED BY BO'S FALL
Reformers within the Chinese Communist party are trying to exploit the recent ousting of Bo Xilai by making constitutional and political changes, say senior officials and people close to party leaders.
NEW SFO DIRECTOR PLEDGES TOUGHER STANCE
The incoming director of the Serious Fraud Office David Green has promised to pursue a more aggressive crime-fighting strategy.
OFCOM ESCALATES PROBE INTO BSKYB
Rupert Murdoch faces a growing threat to his British media business, after the UK communications regulator stepped up its probe into whether British Sky Broadcasting was a "fit and proper" owner of a broadcasting licence.
* Shares rise 6.7 percent (Adds quotes, bullets, background, share price)
LONDON, Feb 20 Britain's business minister will be called to parliament to answer a question on Monday regarding Peugeot's proposed takeover of General Motors' Vauxhall car and van plants in Britain, the opposition Labour Party said on Twitter.
SAO PAULO, Feb 20 Vale SA will become a company with no defined controlling shareholder under an agreement announced on Monday, a step aimed at enhancing transparency and equal rights for all shareholders in the world's largest iron ore producer.