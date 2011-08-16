Press digest - Financial Times - Aug 16

Financial Times

DON'T LET FISCAL BRAKES STALL GLOBAL RECOVERY

Advanced economies still have options to provide short-term support for jobs and growth even as they focus on medium-term fiscal consolidation, International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde said in an opinion piece on Tuesday. here#axzz1V2c3Khh5

SLOWER GROWTH ADDS TO EUROZONE WOES

Eurozone gloom is being compounded by a marked slowdown in growth across the region, with even Germany's economy losing momentum, according to GDP data for the three months to June, to be published on Tuesday. here#axzz1V2c3Khh5

ASDA PLAYS DOWN ICELAND BID TALK

Asda, the British arm of US retailer Wal-Mart , has played down the prospect of a bid for Iceland Foods, hinting instead that Britain's second-biggest supermarket by market share could cherrypick the stores that suited it best. here#axzz1V2c3Khh5

STATOIL TO RESUME NORTH SEA DEVELOPMENT

Statoil , the Norwegian oil company, is to resume work on a large North Sea project and Centrica , the UK utility, said that it had reopened Britain's biggest gas field following concessions by the government on taxation. here#axzz1V2c3Khh5

EX-MORRISON CHIEF FACES PENALTY OVER SUPERMARKET SHARE SALES

Sir Ken Morrison, one of Britain's best-known businessmen, is close to reaching a settlement with the Financial Services Authority for allegedly failing to disclose a series of share sales. here#axzz1V2c3Khh5

MACLAURIN REJOINS BOARD AT EVOLUTION AMID BID INTEREST

Evolution Group has attracted potential bid interest from more than one party, according to Lord MacLaurin, the City grandee who has returned to the board of the UK stockbroker as it assesses its future. here#axzz1V2c3Khh5 (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)