Press digest - Financial Times - Aug 16

Israel's Delek agrees to buy Canada's Ithaca Energy
Feb 6 Israel's Delek Group said it had offered $524 million for the 80 percent of shares in Canadian oil producer Ithaca Energy Inc it does not already own in an agreed takeover bid.
Financial Times
DON'T LET FISCAL BRAKES STALL GLOBAL RECOVERY
Advanced economies still have options to provide short-term support for jobs and growth even as they focus on medium-term fiscal consolidation, International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde said in an opinion piece on Tuesday. here#axzz1V2c3Khh5
SLOWER GROWTH ADDS TO EUROZONE WOES
Eurozone gloom is being compounded by a marked slowdown in growth across the region, with even Germany's economy losing momentum, according to GDP data for the three months to June, to be published on Tuesday. here#axzz1V2c3Khh5
ASDA PLAYS DOWN ICELAND BID TALK
Asda, the British arm of US retailer Wal-Mart , has played down the prospect of a bid for Iceland Foods, hinting instead that Britain's second-biggest supermarket by market share could cherrypick the stores that suited it best. here#axzz1V2c3Khh5
STATOIL TO RESUME NORTH SEA DEVELOPMENT
Statoil , the Norwegian oil company, is to resume work on a large North Sea project and Centrica , the UK utility, said that it had reopened Britain's biggest gas field following concessions by the government on taxation. here#axzz1V2c3Khh5
EX-MORRISON CHIEF FACES PENALTY OVER SUPERMARKET SHARE SALES
Sir Ken Morrison, one of Britain's best-known businessmen, is close to reaching a settlement with the Financial Services Authority for allegedly failing to disclose a series of share sales. here#axzz1V2c3Khh5
MACLAURIN REJOINS BOARD AT EVOLUTION AMID BID INTEREST
Evolution Group has attracted potential bid interest from more than one party, according to Lord MacLaurin, the City grandee who has returned to the board of the UK stockbroker as it assesses its future. here#axzz1V2c3Khh5 (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)
* Ithaca Energy - Entered into definitive agreement with Delek group of cash takeover bid for all common shares of Ithaca not currently owned by Delek for C$1.95 per share
DUBAI, Feb 6 Most stock markets in the Gulf moved little in early trade on Monday because of flat global equity markets and crude oil prices, but Dubai outperformed on the back of advances in mid-to-large sized companies.