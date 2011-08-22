Press digest - Financial Times - Aug 22

Financial Times

WL ROSS AIMS TO EXPLOIT SHIPPING DOWNTURN

The chairman and chief executive of WL Ross, Wilbur Ross, said he was prepared to invest heavily if opportunities came up in shipping. here#axzz1ViM8qAfg

LLOYDS LOOKS TO EASE DISPOSAL

Lloyds Banking Group is in early talks with the City regulator about easing the capital burden for prospective buyers of some of its branches. here

VOLKSWAGEN TO UNVEIL SINGLE-SEAT ELECTRIC CAR

Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) will within two weeks unveil one of the first single-seater cars, with the potential for zero emissions. here#axzz1ViM8qAfg

BANKS PLUG PENSION FUNDS DEFICITS

Some of Britain's biggest banks have begun quietly ridding themselves of billions of pounds of assets they have found difficult to sell following the financial crisis, moving them off their balance sheets and into staff pension funds. here#axzz1ViM8qAfg

HP DIRECTORS DEFEND SHIFT IN STRATEGY

Hewlett-Packard bosses have come out fighting in defence of their sharp change in the tech group's strategy last week, which saw a share price collapse and growing shareholder alarm. here#axzz1ViM8qAfg

PAMPLONA VEHICLE FOR IVA DEBT INVESTORS

A group of investors has put up 100 million pounds to buy portfolios of loans and credit card debt taken out by borrowers who have fallen into financial difficulty. here#axzz1ViM8qAfg

LENOVO CHIEF PUTS DOWN APPLE

Lenovo , the Chinese PC maker, is looking to challenge Apple's dominance of the tablet computer market with a family of devices designed to appeal to a broader audience than Apple's single iPad model. here#axzz1ViM8qAfg

VTB U-TURN ON SPENDING SPREE

Russia's VTB has abandoned plans to continue its acquisition spree following pressure from investors furious about the bank's disastrous purchase of local rival Bank of Moscow . here#axzz1ViM8qAfg (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)