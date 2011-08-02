PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Aug 3

Financial Times
EARLY BIDS RAISE HOPES OF 4 BILLION DOLLAR EMI SALE
Bids for EMI suggest that the British music company
could fetch more than $4 billion (2.5 billion pounds), allowing
Citigroup to recoup about three-quarters of the money it
lent to Guy Hands's ill-fated private equity buy-out in 2007.
SECURITY CONCERNS FOR APPLE SERVERS
Companies relying on Apple servers might be more
susceptible to the most harmful type of cyber-attacks than those
with Microsoft Windows set-ups, research to be
presented at the Black Hat security conference on Wednesday
suggests.
TOTAL CHIEF FACES GRILLING ON IRAQ OIL-FOR-FOOD CLAIMS
Christophe de Margerie, chief executive of Total ,
the French oil group, is to be questioned in court over
allegations of corruption linked to the United Nations
oil-for-food programme in Iraq, a French justice official said
on Tuesday.
MP'S LASH OUT AT 'RUSHED' DEFENCE SHAKE UP
The recent overhaul of Britain's defence policy was rushed
through and peppered with bad decisions, says an influential
group of MPs. The armed forces, they say, will be unable to do
what is asked of them after 2015.
CALL TO KEEP AGENCY INDEPENDENT
The new chairman of the Competition Commission Roger Witcomb
has made a plea to preserve the independent spirit of his agency
as the government grapples with overhauling the country's
antitrust framework.
SAUDIS AIM FOR SKY WITH 1-KM TOWER
Saudi Arabia's Prince Alwaleed bin Talal's investment
vehicle, Kingdom Holding , has announced that an
associate company will partner with the country's Bin Laden
Group to build a tower near Jeddah that would replace Dubai's
828 m (yard) Burj Khalifa as the world's tallest building.
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan)