PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Aug 3

EARLY BIDS RAISE HOPES OF 4 BILLION DOLLAR EMI SALE Bids for EMI suggest that the British music company could fetch more than $4 billion (2.5 billion pounds), allowing Citigroup to recoup about three-quarters of the money it lent to Guy Hands's ill-fated private equity buy-out in 2007.

SECURITY CONCERNS FOR APPLE SERVERS

SECURITY CONCERNS FOR APPLE SERVERS

Companies relying on Apple servers might be more susceptible to the most harmful type of cyber-attacks than those with Microsoft Windows set-ups, research to be presented at the Black Hat security conference on Wednesday suggests.

TOTAL CHIEF FACES GRILLING ON IRAQ OIL-FOR-FOOD CLAIMS

TOTAL CHIEF FACES GRILLING ON IRAQ OIL-FOR-FOOD CLAIMS

Christophe de Margerie, chief executive of Total , the French oil group, is to be questioned in court over allegations of corruption linked to the United Nations oil-for-food programme in Iraq, a French justice official said on Tuesday.

MP'S LASH OUT AT 'RUSHED' DEFENCE SHAKE UP

MP'S LASH OUT AT 'RUSHED' DEFENCE SHAKE UP

The recent overhaul of Britain's defence policy was rushed through and peppered with bad decisions, says an influential group of MPs. The armed forces, they say, will be unable to do what is asked of them after 2015.

CALL TO KEEP AGENCY INDEPENDENT

CALL TO KEEP AGENCY INDEPENDENT

The new chairman of the Competition Commission Roger Witcomb has made a plea to preserve the independent spirit of his agency as the government grapples with overhauling the country's antitrust framework.

SAUDIS AIM FOR SKY WITH 1-KM TOWER

SAUDIS AIM FOR SKY WITH 1-KM TOWER

Saudi Arabia's Prince Alwaleed bin Talal's investment vehicle, Kingdom Holding , has announced that an associate company will partner with the country's Bin Laden Group to build a tower near Jeddah that would replace Dubai's 828 m (yard) Burj Khalifa as the world's tallest building.