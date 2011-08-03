PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Aug 4

Financial Times
RBS TO SHED 2,000 INVESTMENT BANK JOBS
Royal Bank of Scotland plans to shed as many as
2,000 employees from its investment banking arm as it completes
the integration of ABN Amro, the disastrous Dutch acquisition
that pushed RBS to the brink of collapse.
UBS THREATENED CITY EXODUS OVER MOVE TO BLOCK NEW HQ
UBS threatened to scale back its presence in
London if the government followed advice from a heritage body
that effectively blocked the redevelopment of its City of London
headquarters.
UK BUSINESS SECRETARY BACKS COPYRIGHT LAW CHANGES
Digital businesses ranging from companies such as Google
to the smallest Silicon Roundabout start-up are set to
benefit from sweeping changes to the UK's intellectual property
framework announced by the business secretary on Wednesday.
MINISTERS REJECT WELLCOME 1 BILLION POUND BID
Ministers have rejected a 1 billion pound ($1.6 billion)
offer by the Wellcome Trust to take over the Olympic Park after
next year's games because it does not offer taxpayers sufficient
value for money.
STANFORD LIQUIDATORS APPLY TO USE ASSETS
The liquidators of Allen Stanford's business empire have
made an application for $20 million to be released from an
estimated $100 million of assets frozen in the UK so they can
help recover other assets for victims of the alleged Ponzi
scheme.
CHINA ALLOWS COOKING OIL PRICES TO RISE
China has lifted a ban that prevented cooking oil producers
from raising prices, the most concrete policy action yet from
the government to show that it believes inflation is coming
under control.
($1 = 0.609 British Pounds)
