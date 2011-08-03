PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Aug 4

Financial Times

RBS TO SHED 2,000 INVESTMENT BANK JOBS

Royal Bank of Scotland plans to shed as many as 2,000 employees from its investment banking arm as it completes the integration of ABN Amro, the disastrous Dutch acquisition that pushed RBS to the brink of collapse. here#axzz1TurOf5zg

UBS THREATENED CITY EXODUS OVER MOVE TO BLOCK NEW HQ

UBS threatened to scale back its presence in London if the government followed advice from a heritage body that effectively blocked the redevelopment of its City of London headquarters. here#axzz1TurOf5zg

UK BUSINESS SECRETARY BACKS COPYRIGHT LAW CHANGES

Digital businesses ranging from companies such as Google to the smallest Silicon Roundabout start-up are set to benefit from sweeping changes to the UK's intellectual property framework announced by the business secretary on Wednesday. here#axzz1TurOf5zg

MINISTERS REJECT WELLCOME 1 BILLION POUND BID

Ministers have rejected a 1 billion pound ($1.6 billion) offer by the Wellcome Trust to take over the Olympic Park after next year's games because it does not offer taxpayers sufficient value for money. here#axzz1TurOf5zg

STANFORD LIQUIDATORS APPLY TO USE ASSETS

The liquidators of Allen Stanford's business empire have made an application for $20 million to be released from an estimated $100 million of assets frozen in the UK so they can help recover other assets for victims of the alleged Ponzi scheme. here#axzz1TurOf5zg

CHINA ALLOWS COOKING OIL PRICES TO RISE

China has lifted a ban that prevented cooking oil producers from raising prices, the most concrete policy action yet from the government to show that it believes inflation is coming under control. here#axzz1TurOf5zg ($1 = 0.609 British Pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)