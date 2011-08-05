PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Aug 5

Financial Times
BANKS' RETAIL OPERATIONS FACE FAR STRICTER RING FENCING
The ring fence to be put around Britain's retail banking
operations - the core recommendation of the government-appointed
Vickers Commission - will be far stricter than many bankers had
anticipated, according to people familiar with the report. here#axzz1TurOf5zg
BIG BANKS ON TRACK TO MEET PROJECT MERLIN LENDING PLEDGES
Britain's five biggest banks are on track to meet their
overarching corporate lending commitments under Project Merlin,
it will emerge on Friday as Royal Bank of Scotland
reports its interim results. here#axzz1TurOf5zg
OBR CASTS DOUBT ON DEFICIT PLAN
Robert Chote, the chairman of the UK's fiscal watchdog, has
acknowledged that the UK is unlikely to hit its target of 1.7
percent growth this year, casting further doubt over the
credibility of the government's deficit reduction plans. here#axzz1TurOf5zg
LEGAL REFORMS PITCHED TO GLOBAL MARKET
Business opportunities presented by the forthcoming "big
bang" deregulation of the UK's market in legal services - known
as Tesco law - will be promoted to a worldwide audience through
pitches by the president of the Law Society to foreign lawyers.
here#axzz1TurOf5zg
BLACKSTONE TO INVEST 2.5 BILLION EURO IN GERMAN WIND FARMS
Blackstone is set to announce its largest deal in the
renewable energy sector as the US private equity group plans to
invest a combined 2.5 billion euro ($3.5 billion) into the
construction of Germany's biggest ever offshore wind farms. here#axzz1TurOf5zg
INVESTEC FAVOURS EVOLUTION SPLIT IF BID SUCCEEDS
Investec would move to break up the stockbroking
and wealth management arms of Evolution Group were the
South African bank successful in its bid for the UK stockbroker.
here#axzz1TurOf5zg
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan)