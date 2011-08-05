PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Aug 5

Financial Times

BANKS' RETAIL OPERATIONS FACE FAR STRICTER RING FENCING

The ring fence to be put around Britain's retail banking operations - the core recommendation of the government-appointed Vickers Commission - will be far stricter than many bankers had anticipated, according to people familiar with the report.

BIG BANKS ON TRACK TO MEET PROJECT MERLIN LENDING PLEDGES

Britain's five biggest banks are on track to meet their overarching corporate lending commitments under Project Merlin, it will emerge on Friday as Royal Bank of Scotland reports its interim results.

OBR CASTS DOUBT ON DEFICIT PLAN

Robert Chote, the chairman of the UK's fiscal watchdog, has acknowledged that the UK is unlikely to hit its target of 1.7 percent growth this year, casting further doubt over the credibility of the government's deficit reduction plans.

LEGAL REFORMS PITCHED TO GLOBAL MARKET

Business opportunities presented by the forthcoming "big bang" deregulation of the UK's market in legal services - known as Tesco law - will be promoted to a worldwide audience through pitches by the president of the Law Society to foreign lawyers.

BLACKSTONE TO INVEST 2.5 BILLION EURO IN GERMAN WIND FARMS

Blackstone is set to announce its largest deal in the renewable energy sector as the US private equity group plans to invest a combined 2.5 billion euro ($3.5 billion) into the construction of Germany's biggest ever offshore wind farms.

INVESTEC FAVOURS EVOLUTION SPLIT IF BID SUCCEEDS

Investec would move to break up the stockbroking and wealth management arms of Evolution Group were the South African bank successful in its bid for the UK stockbroker.