Press Digest - Financial Times - Aug 8

Financial Times

PRIVATE FINANCE COST TAXPAYERS 20 BILLION POUNDS

The taxpayer is paying well over 20 billion pounds ($32.8 billion) in "extra" borrowing costs -- the equivalent of more than 40 sizeable new hospitals -- for the 700 projects that successive governments have acquired under the private finance initiative, according to calculations by the Financial Times. here#axzz1UODdGCoL

BARRATT LOOKS TO SELL PART OF SHARED-EQUITY BOOK

Barratt Developments , Britain's largest volume housebuilder, has entered talks with investors to sell its first tranche of shared equity loans, in a move that could herald a return of mortgage security products. here#axzz1UODdGCoL

ONGC EYES SALE OF DEEPWATER STAKES TO MAJORS

India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp is in talks with foreign oil majors BG , Eni and Shell (RDSa.L) to sell stakes in deepwater developments off the country's resource-rich eastern coast, as it seeks to replicate the lucrative $7.2 billion deal struck between BP and Reliance Industries . here#axzz1UODdGCoL

INVESTOR IRE SPARKS ICAP PAY REVIEW

Icap , the world's largest interdealer broker, is to undertake a thorough review of its pay policy for the first time in eight years. here#axzz1UODdGCoL

IZODIA SET FOR WINDING UP VOTE

Shareholders are set to vote on Monday on the windup of Izobia, a company at the centre of one of the City of London's most brazen, and longest running, corporate scandals. here#axzz1UODdGCoL

CINVEN IN TALKS TO BUY GUARDIAN LIFE INSURANCE

Cinven is in exclusive negotiations to buy Guardian life insurance, in the first of an expected string of deals by the UK private equity group in the sector. here#axzz1UODdGCoL

MELROSE EXPECTS BACKING FOR CASH RETURN

Melrose, the engineering turnround specialist, expects overwhelming support when a vote to return 373 million pounds to shareholders is declared on Monday morning, in spite of its attempts to keep open a proposed offer of 1.4 billion pound for fellow UK-listed engineering group Charter International . here#axzz1UODdGCoL ($1 = 0.610 British Pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)