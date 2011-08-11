Press Digest - Financial Times - Aug 11

Financial Times

VODAFONE FINDS INVESTOR FOR INDIAN BUSINESS

Vodafone on Wednesday announced that it had agreed a new deal with Piramal Healthcare, a local investor, for its Indian mobile phone business. The move should ensure the UK telecoms group does not breach the country's foreign ownership rules. here#axzz1UODdGCoL

SOCGEN FARES WORST IN BANK ROUT

Société Générale was the reluctant winner of Wednesday's prize for the worst performing bank stock in Europe. The shares of France's number two bank by market capitalisation slumped 15 percent, rounding out 10 days of European bank bearishness. here#axzz1UODdGCoL

EADS ON 11 BILLION POUND PROWL FOR BOLT-ON BUSINESS

EADS is looking to make more acquisitions as it seeks to put its 11 billion euros ($15.6 billion) of net cash to work and rebalance its portfolio, says the chief financial officer of the European aerospace and defence company. here#axzz1UODdGCoL

GROUPON REVISES ITS IPO PROSPECTUS

Groupon has abandoned a controversial accounting measure in a revised prospectus for its initial public offering filed on Wednesday, and reported both staggering revenue growth and net losses for the second quarter of 2011. here#axzz1UODdGCoL

FACEBOOK ADDS NEW APP TO COMPETE IN FAST CHAT MARKET

Facebook has launched an instant messaging application for smartphones to compete with similar services such as WhatsApp and BlackBerry Messenger, as the booming market for chat apps threatens mobile operators' traditional revenues. here#axzz1UODdGCoL

INDIAN PROTESTS PLANNED OVER OLYMPIC SPONSOR

Anger is mounting in India at the appointment of Dow Chemical as a 2012 Olympics sponsor. Some activists say that allowing Dow to sponsor the London Olympics "legitimises" the company's links to the 1984 Bhopal chemical disaster, which killed at least 8,000 people. here#axzz1UODdGCoL (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)