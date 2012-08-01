PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Aug 1

Financial Times

Headlines

Overview

EUROPEAN LENDERS TAKE LIBOR SCANDAL HIT

Europe's economy took their toll on two of the region's leading investment banks, Deutsche Bank and UBS , which both revealed sharp profit falls.

SWITZERLAND IS 'NEW CHINA' IN CURRENCIES

There is a "new China" active in the currency markets, according to analysts, as Switzerland's battle to weaken the franc inflates.

CHINESE SWIMMER AT CENTRE OF DOPING STORM

A teenage Chinese swimmer was on Monday at the centre of the Olympic Games' first controversy over allegations of doping.

BP CHIEF ON DEFENSIVE AS EARNINGS PLUNGE

BP's chief executive was forced to deny the group had lost its way after unveiling disappointing second-quarter earnings.

HOTEL PROBE LOOKS AT ROOM FOR COMPETITORS

The Office of Fair Trading on Tuesday accused the InterContinental Hotels Group of anti-competitive behaviour.

NOMURA FACES PENALTY OVER INSIDER CASE

Japan's financial regulator is set to penalise Nomura for breaching Japanese financial law.

HOLLANDE AND MONTI VOW TO PROTECT EURO

Francois Hollande and Mario Monti issued a joint statement on Tuesday expressing a determination to "do everything" to protect the euro.

PAYMENT SCHEME LIKELY IF HEATHROW GROWS

BAA, Heathrow's owner, expects that a noise compensation regime will be needed if a third runway at the airport is given the ministerial go-ahead.

DEUTSCHE BANK TO CUT 1,900 JOBS

Deutsche Bank's new co-chief executive Anshu Jain is to cut 1,500 jobs at the group's investment bank.

MICROSOFT LAUNCHES NEW EMAIL SERVICE

Microsoft Corp unveiled a revamped, Facebook-friendly version of its free, online email service on Tuesday.

POKER COMPANIES SETTLE US FRAUD CHARGES

U.S. authorities settled a massive fraud complaint against the world's most popular online poker company on Tuesday.