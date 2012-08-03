PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Aug 3

BRIEF-Fincantieri is awarded order from Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings
* Awarded an order from Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd for the construction of 4 new generation cruise ships with an option for additional 2
Financial Times
Headlines
DRAGHI PREPARES FOR FRESH BOND BUYING -
ANNAN QUITS AS UN ENVOY TO SYRIA -
TRADING GLITCH COSTS KNIGHT $440 MILLION -
SONY AND SHARP HIGHLIGHT SECTOR WOES -
HMV CEO QUITS AFTER SIX YEARS -
CATHOLIC FUND FAILS TO CONVINCE BELIEVERS -
SIEMENS SETS OUT 3 BLN EUR SHARE REPURCHASE -
DARLING CONSIDERED FULL RBS NATIONALISATION -
BOFA IN SETTLEMENT TALKS WITH FANNIE MAE -
Overview
DRAGHI PREPARES FOR FRESH BOND BUYING
Mario Draghi demanded euro zone governments turn to existing rescue funds before any intervention by the ECB.
ANNAN QUITS AS UN ENVOY TO SYRIA
Kofi Annan quit as the U.N.-Arab League Joint Special Envoy for Syria blaming politics within the U.N. Security Council.
TRADING GLITCH COSTS KNIGHT $440 MILLION
Knight Capital Group revealed a $440 million pre-tax loss from erroneous trading positions triggered by a software glitch.
SONY AND SHARP HIGHLIGHT SECTOR WOES
A profit warning from Sony and a massive loss forecast from Sharp have highlighted the depth of the problems facing Japan's consumer electronics industry.
HMV CEO QUITS AFTER SIX YEARS
HMV's CEO is quitting after six years as the retailer's chief executive.
CATHOLIC FUND FAILS TO CONVINCE BELIEVERS
JP Morgan is to close a fund that was set up to invest in line with Catholic beliefs.
SIEMENS SETS OUT 3 BLN EUR SHARE REPURCHASE
Siemens has started a share repurchase programme worth up to 3 billion euros ($3.65 billion) to be carried out by the end of this year.
DARLING CONSIDERED FULL RBS NATIONALISATION
Alistair Darling came within a whisker of fully nationalising the Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds in January 2009.
BOFA IN SETTLEMENT TALKS WITH FANNIE MAE
Bank of America Corp is in talks with Fannie Mae to resolve a dispute over bad mortgages.
* Awarded an order from Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd for the construction of 4 new generation cruise ships with an option for additional 2
ZURICH, Feb 16 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent lower at 8,458 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
* Mexican silver mining equities vs peso: http://reut.rs/2kpRxZX