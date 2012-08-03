PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Aug 3

Financial Times

Headlines

Overview

DRAGHI PREPARES FOR FRESH BOND BUYING

Mario Draghi demanded euro zone governments turn to existing rescue funds before any intervention by the ECB.

ANNAN QUITS AS UN ENVOY TO SYRIA

Kofi Annan quit as the U.N.-Arab League Joint Special Envoy for Syria blaming politics within the U.N. Security Council.

TRADING GLITCH COSTS KNIGHT $440 MILLION

Knight Capital Group revealed a $440 million pre-tax loss from erroneous trading positions triggered by a software glitch.

SONY AND SHARP HIGHLIGHT SECTOR WOES

A profit warning from Sony and a massive loss forecast from Sharp have highlighted the depth of the problems facing Japan's consumer electronics industry.

HMV CEO QUITS AFTER SIX YEARS

HMV's CEO is quitting after six years as the retailer's chief executive.

CATHOLIC FUND FAILS TO CONVINCE BELIEVERS

JP Morgan is to close a fund that was set up to invest in line with Catholic beliefs.

SIEMENS SETS OUT 3 BLN EUR SHARE REPURCHASE

Siemens has started a share repurchase programme worth up to 3 billion euros ($3.65 billion) to be carried out by the end of this year.

DARLING CONSIDERED FULL RBS NATIONALISATION

Alistair Darling came within a whisker of fully nationalising the Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds in January 2009.

BOFA IN SETTLEMENT TALKS WITH FANNIE MAE

Bank of America Corp is in talks with Fannie Mae to resolve a dispute over bad mortgages.