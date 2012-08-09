PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Aug 10

Financial Times

Headlines

BARCLAYS ANNOUNCE DAVID WALKER AS NEW CHAIRMAN -

UN URGES US TO SLASH ETHANOL -

EXPORTS PLUNGE IN FRESH BLOW TO ECONOMY -

EX-URENCO DIRECTOR EYES STAKE BID -

CORN AND OIL AMONG TOP ASSETS IN CRISIS -

AVIVA HIT BY WRITEDOWN OF US UNIT -

FSA SUGGESTS LIBOR SHOULD BE SCRAPPED -

OSBORNE LOBBIES GEITHNER ON STAN CHART -

JAPAN LENDER CAUGHT UP IN LIBOR PROBE -

CARLYLE GROUP TO ACQUIRE TCW FROM SOCGEN -

Overview

BARCLAYS ANNOUNCE DAVID WALKER AS NEW CHAIRMAN

Barclays has announced the City of London grandee Sir David Walker as its next chairman.

UN URGES US TO SLASH ETHANOL

The United Nations has called for an immediate suspension of government-mandated U.S. ethanol production.

EXPORTS PLUNGE IN FRESH BLOW TO ECONOMY

Britain's exports fell in the second quarter, leading to its biggest trade deficit in at least 15 years.

EX-URENCO DIRECTOR EYES STAKE BID

Plans have been made to form a consortium to buy a 66 percent stake in the government-controlled nuclear group Urenco for as much as 7 billion euro.

CORN AND OIL AMONG TOP ASSETS IN CRISIS

The best-performing investments in the five years since the financial crisis began in earnest has most of all been corn.

AVIVA HIT BY WRITEDOWN OF US UNIT

Aviva has taken a large writedown on the value of its US business as it looks to sell the division.

FSA SUGGESTS LIBOR SHOULD BE SCRAPPED

Banks could be obliged to contribute to setting Libor benchmark interest rates after a rigging scandal prompted demands for an overhaul.

OSBORNE LOBBIES GEITHNER ON STAN CHART

George Osborne has spoken to the U.S. Treasury secretary three times in the space of two days over the probe into Standard Chartered.

JAPAN LENDER CAUGHT UP IN LIBOR PROBE

Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi has become the latest lender to face questions in the Libor rigging scandal.

CARLYLE GROUP TO ACQUIRE TCW FROM SOCGEN

U.S. private equity investor the Carlyle Group has said it will acquire TCW from its French owner Societe Generale .