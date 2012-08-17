PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Aug 17

Financial Times
Headlines
FACEBOOK SHARES HIT NEW LOW -
MINE VIOLENCE FLARES IN SOUTH AFRICA -
ROMNEY LINK TO UNION SUPPRESSION RULING -
BREVAN HOWARD CO-FOUNDER TO STEP DOWN -
CHINA GOLD IN TALKS TO BUY AFRICAN BARRICK -
GOLD PRICE FALLS AS ASIA PURCHASES DWINDLE -
BOE DIRECTOR BULLISH ON LATEST LENDING SCHEME -
NO SAFE PASSAGE TO ECUADOR FOR ASSANGE -
WORLDWIDE BUSINESS ARE BACKING OBAMA -
Overview
FACEBOOK SHARES HIT NEW LOW
Shares in Facebook fell sharply to a fresh record low
on Thursday, as a lock-up period that had prevented some
shareholders from selling expired.
MINE VIOLENCE FLARES IN SOUTH AFRICA
South African police fired on protesting mine workers on
Thursday, in the worst violence to afflict South Africa's mining
industry in recent years.
ROMNEY LINK TO UNION SUPPRESSION RULING
A company controlled by Republican presidential candidate
Mitt Romney's Bain Capital ran an unlawful campaign to suppress
a potential union in the 1980s.
BREVAN HOWARD CO-FOUNDER TO STEP DOWN
Christopher Rokos, co-founder of Europe's second largest
hedge fund manager, Brevan Howard, is to leave the firm.
CHINA GOLD IN TALKS TO BUY AFRICAN BARRICK
Barrick Gold Corp, the world's top gold miner, is
in talks to sell all or a part of its stake in its African arm
to a Chinese buyer.
GOLD PRICE FALLS AS ASIA PURCHASES DWINDLE
Global demand for gold is seeing a significant slowdown as
top consumers in India and China pare purchases.
BOE DIRECTOR BULLISH ON LATEST LENDING SCHEME
Paul Fisher, the Bank of England's executive director of
markets, is confident the Bank's latest attempt to kick-start
the UK economy will be a success.
NO SAFE PASSAGE TO ECUADOR FOR ASSANGE
The UK will not allow Julian Assange safe passage to
Ecuador, after the South American country granted the founder of
WikiLeaks asylum.
WORLDWIDE BUSINESS ARE BACKING OBAMA
Business executives across the world think it would be
better for the global economy if Barack Obama remained U.S.
president.