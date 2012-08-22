PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Aug 22

Financial Times

Headlines

Overview

GLENCORE CHALLENGES QATARIS ON STAND-OFF

Glencore has challenged Qatar's sovereign wealth fund to accept its all-share offer for miner Xstrata.

RALLY TAKES S&P TO HIGHEST IN FOUR YEARS

The benchmark S&P 500 index hit its highest level in more than four years, spurred by solid gains in energy, technology and financial stocks.

LONMIN WITHDRAWS THREAT TO FIRE STRIKERS

Lonmin has backed down on its threat to fire striking workers who failed to return to work by Tuesday.

FED PROBES RBS OVER DEALINGS WITH IRAN

Federal authorities in the U.S. are investigating Royal Bank of Scotland for possible breaches of Iran sanctions.

RONGSHENG SUFFERS AFTER CHINA SLOWDOWN

Rongsheng shipbuilders added only two ships in the first six months of 2012, evidence of how the global economic slowdown is hitting the sector in China.

NOOK E-READERS AND EROTIC FICTION HELP B&N

Barnes & Noble can thank an erotic novel for helping to boost traffic through its stores, lift sales of ebooks and narrow first quarter losses.

DATA UNDERMINE UK DEBT REDUCTION PLAN

Britain's public finances deteriorated in July as corporation tax receipts plunged.

AKIN'S RAPE COMMENTS GODSEND TO OBAMA

Republican Representative Todd Akin resisted pressure to quit the U.S. Senate race in Missouri after saying "legitimate rape" did not cause its victims to become pregnant.

RYANAIR CONSIDERS PURCHASE OF STANSTED STAKE

Ryanair is considering bidding for a 25 percent stake in Stansted airport in the UK.

GENERALI SEEKS EXIT FROM US REINSURANCE

Generali has become the latest European insurer to plan an exit from the U.S. after it put its U.S. life reinsurance business up for sale.