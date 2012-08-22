PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Aug 23

Financial Times

Overview

SOUTH AFRICA MINING UNREST SPREADS

Labour unrest engulfing the South African platinum industry spread on Wednesday.

FURTHER EASING 'WARRANTED SOON', SAYS FED

The U.S. Federal Reserve is set to ease policy unless there is a sharp change in economic data.

TORIES ASKED TO REPAY NADIR DONATIONS

The Conservative party has been asked to repay 440,000 pounds ($695,400) in donations made by Asil Nadir.

ANGLO NEARS DEAL TO END CODELCO DISPUTE

Anglo American is close to a deal with Codelco that would see the Chilean copper miner buy a 24.5 percent share of the London-listed group.

ISS CRITICISES GLENCORE-XSTRATA MERGER

The proposed Glencore-Xstrata merger suffered another blow after ISS recommended shareholders vote against the combination.

CONCERN OVER STAGECOACH CHIEF'S NEW ROLE

Investors have raised concerns over the planned move of Sir Brian Souter to the role of chairman of Stagecoach.

BHP SHELVES OLYMPIC DAN EXPANSION

BHP Billiton has shelved its planned $20 billion Olympic Dam expansion in Australia and put all other approvals on hold.

EURO ZONE LEADERS DELAY GREECE AID DECISION

Euro zone leaders have reiterated that they will not make decisions about supplying fresh aid to Greece until September.

WARY CONSUMERS DRIVE 5PC SALES DROP FOR HP

Hewlett-Packard reported a 5 percent fall in revenues as consumers bought fewer printers and PCs.