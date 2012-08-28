PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Aug 28

Financial Times

Headlines

Overview

APPLE WIN SENDS WAVES THROUGH TECHS

Samsung shares slumped 7.5 percent on Monday, wiping more than $12 billion off its market value.

PUBLIC SECTOR BEATS OSBORNE'S PAY FREEZE

Hundreds of thousands of public sector workers have received pay increases despite George Osborne's pay freeze.

GHOST OF KATRINA HAUNTS REPUBLICANS

The spectre of a repeat of hurricane Katrina is haunting the Republican party's Florida convention in Tampa.

US HURRICANE THREAT RAISES PETROL PRICES

U.S. petrol prices jumped as tropical storm Isaac churned across the Gulf of Mexico putting a strain on refineries.

RYANAIR COURTS COMPETITION IN AER LINGUS BID

Ryanair is seeking regulatory approval for its proposed takeover of Aer Lingus by trying to broach a deal with six other airlines.

BEST BUY MOVE PUTS PRESSURE ON SCHULZE TO BID

Best Buy granted Richard Schulze, its estranged founder, access to its books on Monday after several weeks of acrimony.

FOREIGNERS GRAB LION'S SHARE OF UK TAKEOVER

The proportion of takeovers of UK companies by overseas investors has reached a new high of 70 percent.

BANKS READY TO CLAW BACK MORE BONUSES

Big banks to increasingly striping staff of awards they received for past performances that no longer look so favourable.

ELECTRIC CARS TO RACE FORMULA E

Electric cars will compete in a new global formula racing series called The Formula E championship in 2014.