PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Dec 5

Dec 5 Financial Times
UK BANKS FACE HIGHER FINANCING COSTS
Banks face paying more to raise finance in traditional bond
markets as a growing demand for collateral from other lenders is
undermining the strength of their balance sheets, the Bank of
ANGLO CHIEF UNDER PRESSURE OVER CHILE FIGHT
Anglo American is under pressure to resolve a row in
Chile or risk the wrath of leading shareholders, who will demand
changes at the top of the mining group unless the dispute is
settled quickly, according to people familiar with the
situation.
CITY HIRING PLUNGES AMID EURO ZONE CRISIS
City job vacancies fell by 42 percent last month compared with a
year ago, as hiring collapsed amid the deepening euro zone
crisis, says a report by a leading Square Mile recruiter.
NHS REFORM TO BOOST USE OF NEW MEDICINE
Doctors will be forced to provide more effective treatments to
patients under proposed reforms to boost uptake of new medicines
by the NHS and improve the attractiveness of the UK to the
global pharmaceuticals industry.
FOREX TRADERS FEAR EARLY DIP IN VOLUMES
Foreign exchange traders are braced for an unusually volatile
end to the year, after a sharp fall-off in volumes signalled
that many investors have closed their books early.
EU EYES BIG FINES FOR PRIVACY BREACHES
Businesses breaching European Union privacy rules will face
fines of up to 5 percent of their global turnover under sweeping
proposals to be unveiled next month.
ASTRAZENECA OPENS DOOR ON RESEARCH
AstraZeneca is to hand over free of charge to external
scientists full access to more than 20 experimental drugs on
which it has ceased research, in a pioneering effort to boost
medical discovery.
AIRBUS CHIEF ON TRACK FOR EADS ROLE
EADS could name Tom Enders, Airbus chief executive, as its next
chief executive as early as Thursday, in a move that would usher
in personnel changes to maintain a delicate Franco-German
balance at the European aerospace group.
FIRST RESERVE IN $1BN WIND FARM VENTURE
First Reserve, one of the largest energy-focused private equity
investors in the world, is set to announce a $1bn wind farm
joint venture with Spain's Renovalia Energy on Monday.
LEHMAN ESTATE COULD SCUPPER ARCHSTONE DEAL
The estate of bankrupt Lehman Brothers believes that Archstone -
the apartment company that Bank of America and
Barclays have agreed to sell part of their stakes in -
is worth $1bn more in equity value than the price at which the
two banks have struck their deal.