PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Dec 5

Dec 5 Financial Times UK BANKS FACE HIGHER FINANCING COSTS Banks face paying more to raise finance in traditional bond markets as a growing demand for collateral from other lenders is undermining the strength of their balance sheets, the Bank of England has said.s/0/1d66bf12-1db9-11e1-9385-00144feabdc0.html#axzz1fc2WLKtK

ANGLO CHIEF UNDER PRESSURE OVER CHILE FIGHT Anglo American is under pressure to resolve a row in Chile or risk the wrath of leading shareholders, who will demand changes at the top of the mining group unless the dispute is settled quickly, according to people familiar with the situation.

CITY HIRING PLUNGES AMID EURO ZONE CRISIS City job vacancies fell by 42 percent last month compared with a year ago, as hiring collapsed amid the deepening euro zone crisis, says a report by a leading Square Mile recruiter.

NHS REFORM TO BOOST USE OF NEW MEDICINE Doctors will be forced to provide more effective treatments to patients under proposed reforms to boost uptake of new medicines by the NHS and improve the attractiveness of the UK to the global pharmaceuticals industry.

FOREX TRADERS FEAR EARLY DIP IN VOLUMES Foreign exchange traders are braced for an unusually volatile end to the year, after a sharp fall-off in volumes signalled that many investors have closed their books early.

EU EYES BIG FINES FOR PRIVACY BREACHES Businesses breaching European Union privacy rules will face fines of up to 5 percent of their global turnover under sweeping proposals to be unveiled next month.

ASTRAZENECA OPENS DOOR ON RESEARCH AstraZeneca is to hand over free of charge to external scientists full access to more than 20 experimental drugs on which it has ceased research, in a pioneering effort to boost medical discovery.

AIRBUS CHIEF ON TRACK FOR EADS ROLE EADS could name Tom Enders, Airbus chief executive, as its next chief executive as early as Thursday, in a move that would usher in personnel changes to maintain a delicate Franco-German balance at the European aerospace group.

FIRST RESERVE IN $1BN WIND FARM VENTURE First Reserve, one of the largest energy-focused private equity investors in the world, is set to announce a $1bn wind farm joint venture with Spain's Renovalia Energy on Monday.

LEHMAN ESTATE COULD SCUPPER ARCHSTONE DEAL The estate of bankrupt Lehman Brothers believes that Archstone - the apartment company that Bank of America and Barclays have agreed to sell part of their stakes in - is worth $1bn more in equity value than the price at which the two banks have struck their deal.