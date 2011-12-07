PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Dec 7

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 8
Feb 8 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Financial Times
UK'S CLARKE REJECTS CALL FOR EU POWER GRAB
British justice secretary Ken Clarke has warned Conservative party Eurosceptics to forget about referendums or repatriation of powers from Brussels ahead of this week's European Union summit, while urging David Cameron to focus on "how to maintain the financial stability of the Western world."
EU TALKS ON DOUBLING FINANCIAL FIREWALL
Eleventh-hour negotiations have begun to create a much bigger financial "bazooka" to present at this week's European Union summit that could include running two separate rescue funds and winning increased support for the International Monetary Fund.
GLENCORE IPO BRINGS TAX PERK TO SWISS VILLAGE
Glencore's $11 billion flotation has proved an unexpected bonanza for the small Swiss village that is home to the commodity group's chief executive.
'LEGAL LOAN SHARKS' TARGET WORKING POOR
U.S. lenders pushing short-term loans that charge up to 5,000 percent interest per year are targeting low-income UK borrowers abandoned by high street banks.
BRAZIL'S RAPID GROWTH SHUDDERS TO A HALT
Brazil's economy stalled in the third quarter of this year, demonstrating the vulnerability of the world's emerging market growth engines to the eurozone crisis and the slowdown in the developed world.
UK PAY PRESSURE RISES FOR BANKS
Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase and other leading international banks may be forced to reveal the pay of their top London-based executives for the first time, as the government seeks to tackle what it calls "unacceptable" levels of bonuses in Britain's financial district.
INSURANCE VENTURE TO TAKE ON PENSION LIABILITIES
David Norgrove, former chairman of the Pensions Regulator, is launching a specialist insurance vehicle to take over the "toxic industry" of the UK's defined benefit pension schemes.
SPORTS DIRECT OFFERS LIFELINE TO BLACKS LEISURE
Sports Direct, Britain's biggest sporting goods retailer, has proposed a joint venture with struggling outdoor retailer Blacks Leisure which could give the business a greater chance of refinancing 40 million pound of debt by reducing its cost burden.
Feb 8 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SYDNEY, Feb 8 Global miner Rio Tinto said on Wednesday it will pay a bigger-than-expected annual dividend of $1.70 per share on the back of a strong recovery in mineral commodities markets in 2016 and cost-cutting.
JAKARTA, Feb 8 Freeport-McMoRan Inc said it will scale back activities at its Indonesian copper mine, an official at Indonesia's main copper smelter, PT Smelting, said on Wednesday, amid a worker strike and other issues.