PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Dec 8

Financial Times

GERMANY INSISTS ON NEW TREATY FOR EUROPE

Germany on Wednesday insisted that its European partners must undertake the politically fraught process of changing European Union treaties, or at least accepting a binding new eurozone accord, to bring stability to the single currency and restore the confidence of investors.

PETROCHINA FINDS SHALE GAS RESERVES

PetroChina has discovered shale gas in China's Sichuan province, confirming that the energy-hungry country is sitting on vast reserves of this unconventional fuel source.

PRIVATE EQUITY STRUGGLES TO FIND FINANCE

The volume of European private equity deals has dropped to its lowest level since the height of the financial crisis two years ago as buy-out groups struggle to finance deals amid the eurozone debt crisis.

NOKIA PREPARES TO LOSE ITS LUXURY GROUP

Nokia is to sell its luxury subsidiary, maker of the world's most expensive mobile phones, as the once dominant Finnish handset manufacturer overhauls its business in an effort to compete with Apple and other smartphone makers.

YELL SET TO EXTEND DEBT RESTRUCTURING TALKS

Yell, the publisher of the Yellow Pages directories, is set to give its lenders more time to agree terms on a restructuring of its 2.6 billion pound debt.

DUBLIN URGED TO SELL TOXIC LOANS BANK

A secret report into the operations of Ireland's National Asset Management Agency (NAMA), the state agency set up to purge Irish banks of their toxic property loans, has recommended that the government should consider selling it off as a single entity.

BP IN TALKS TO SETTLE WITH RUSSIAN PARTNERS

BP has discussed the outline of a possible settlement with its Russian billionaire joint venture partners in TNK-BP .

BARRATTS 'NEARS ADMINISTRATION FOR SECOND TIME'

Barratts Priceless, the footwear retail chain that survived administration in 2009, is close to appointing administrators for a second time, according to people who are familiar with the situation.

INVESTORS URGED TO TACKLE EXCESSIVE PAY

Vince Cable has urged Britain's investors to take on excessive executive pay as the government steps up its efforts to tackle soaring remuneration packages against a backdrop of stagnating wages and rising unemployment for ordinary workers.