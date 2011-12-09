PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Dec 9

Financial Times
GERMAN BANKS STRUGGLE IN STRESS TESTS
Germany's banking system was shown to be far weaker than
previously thought in a new round of European stress tests,
raising the prospect of further taxpayer bailouts.
LLOYDS CHIEF FACES HAVING TO REAPPLY FOR HIS OWN JOB
Lloyds Banking Group's chief executive Antonio
Horta-Osorio is having to reapply for his own job as doctors
prepare to give him the go-ahead to return to work from sick
leave.
CAMERON HEADS FOR SHOWDOWN WITH SARKOZY
British Prime Minister David Cameron and French President
Nicolas Sarkozy were heading for a confrontation in Brussels on
Thursday night over Britain's demand that any new treaty to
enforce eurozone fiscal discipline also protect Britain's
financial district.
GDF SUEZ LAYS OUT FIVE-YEAR PLAN IN ASIA
French utility GDF Suez is to spend up to 55
billion euros ($86 billion) globally over five years as it tries
to double its size in Asia and cut its reliance on Europe, its
chief executive Gerard Mestrallet said in an interview with the
Financial Times on Friday.
FORD TO RESUME DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Ford Motor has passed another milestone in its
dramatic turnround by resuming dividend payments after more than
five years.
WELLS FARGO REACHES SETTLEMENT WITH REGULATORS
Wells Fargo has agreed to pay $148 million to settle
allegations of rigged bids in the U.S. municipal bond market by
the Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange
Commission.
WARNER MUSIC COOLS DOWN ON SALE TALK
Warner Music's new owners have cooled speculation that they
could sell its music publishing business to defray the cost of
Len Blavatnik's $3.3 billion buy-out, as they said the group had
a strong independent future even after losing out in the auction
for EMI.
TEPCO FACES RENEWED PRESSURE OVER STATE AID
Tokyo Electric Power, owner of Japan's
tsunami-crippled nuclear plant, is facing renewed financial
pressures that could prompt the government to inject capital and
effectively nationalise the company, according to people
familiar with the matter.
DELAYS HIT DEUTSCHE BAHN'S LONDON TIMETABLE
Deutsche Bahn, the German state-owned rail
operator, has put back plans to launch services between London
and Frankfurt by two years. The decision follows delays in the
development of the new train that the company is planning to run
through the Channel tunnel.