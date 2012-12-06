PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Dec 6

Financial Times
Headlines
Overview
RATING THREAT AFTER UK AUTUMN STATEMENT
Britain's triple-A credit rating was under threat on
Wednesday night after George Osborne conceded one of his key
public finance targets would be missed and official forecasts
dashed his hopes of fighting the election on the back of a
revived economy.
FISCAL WATCHDOG CUTS GROWTH FORECAST
The Office for Budget Responsibility on Wednesday took a
scythe to its growth forecasts and ruled out all hope of a sharp
upturn in the UK's economic fortunes over the next five years.
IRISH PROPERTY TAX PILES ON HOMEOWNERS' MISERY
Five eye-watering austerity budgets in five years have
elicited little more than weary resignation from Irish taxpayers
forced to live under an international bailout following the
bursting of a housing bubble.
DEUTSCHE BANK HID $12BLN, STAFF SAY
Deutsche Bank failed to recognise up to $12 billion of paper
losses during the financial crisis, helping the bank avoid a
government bail-out, three former bank employees have alleged in
complaints to US regulators.
EADS SHAKES UP SHAREHOLDER PACT
EADS on Wednesday outlined the biggest shake-up to
its corporate governance since the company's creation in 2000,
in changes aimed at providing Berlin with equivalent influence
to Paris at the aerospace and defence group.
FREEPORT'S $20BLN OIL MOVE SPURS SHARE FALL
Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold has engineered a
dramatic re-entry to the oil business with two deals worth a
total of about $20 billion, buying Plains Exploration and
Production and McMoRan Exploration.
CITI JOINS BANK JOBS CULL BY AXING 11,000
Citigroup's new chief executive has wasted little time
putting his stamp on the US bank by axing 11,000 jobs, adding to
a wave of staff reductions across the financial services
industry.
LOW WATER LEVELS THREATEN US FARM GOODS
Grain and petrochemicals worth billions of dollars risk
being marooned far from market, barge operators and grain
exporters have warned, as falling Mississippi water levels
threaten to close the river to navigation.
STARBUCKS SAYS IT WILL PAY MORE TAX
Starbucks will pay extra tax in the UK under a deal
to defuse accusations of tax avoidance, though it denies its
previously paid too little, insisting it has followed the law.
HSBC SELLS PING AN STAKE TO THAI GROUP
HSBC has struck a $9.4 billion deal to sell its
entire 15.6 percent stake in Ping An Insurance to
companies controlled by Thailand's Charoen Pokphand Group.