PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Dec 11

Financial Times
Headlines
Overview
WARNING ON COST OF 'SHARES FOR RIGHTS'
George Osborne's "shares for workers' rights" initiative
could end up costing Britain £1bn a year in lost revenues, the
Office for Budget Responsibility has warned.
UK READY TO 'TRUST' US OVER FAILING BANKS
UK authorities are prepared to "trust" their U.S.
counterparts the next time a big American financial company with
large London operations runs into financial trouble.
MONTI IN TALKS TO RUN FOR ITALIAN PM
Italy's prime minister Mario Monti is in talks with centrist
groups urging him to stand in Italy's elections early next year.
CLARKE TO STEP DOWN FROM MAN GROUP
Man Group said its chief executive would step down
in February following a disastrous year in which the company's
share price dropped more than 40 percent.
ROTHSCHILD SECURES CAPITAL IN BUMI BATTLE
Nat Rothschild on Monday said he had secured $342.5 million
in new equity capital for Bumi as investors line up
behind his proposal to restructure the group.
SALES OF AMERICAN EAGLE GOLD COINS SOAR
Demand for gold coins in the U.S. has soared since the
presidential election, as small investors fret about the lack of
action to address America's ballooning debt.
PACE BIDS FOR GOOGLE SET-TOP BUSINESS
British TV decoder maker Pace said on Monday that it
had made an early-stage proposal to Internet group Google
to acquire its set-top TV box maker Motorola Home.
EUROPE MUST STAY THE AUSTERITY COURSE, SAYS REHN
Europe must continue with its "far reaching structural
reforms" that have helped to rebalance the euro zone economy and
rebuild confidence, EU's top economics official, Olli Rehn,
said.