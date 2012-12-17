PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Dec 17

Financial Times
Headlines
Overview
US BANKS CALL FOR EASING OF BASEL III
U.S. banks are making a last-minute push to ease new global
liquidity requirements, arguing that they would need to come up
with an additional $800 billion.
PRICE TAG OF 1 BLN POUNDS ON MILITARY AIRWAVES
The British treasury stands to raise as much as 1 billion
pounds ($1.61 billion) by selling Ministry of Defence airwaves
currently reserved for military purposes.
LDP CRUSHES RIVALS IN JAPANESE POLL
Japan's Liberal Democratic party has crushed the ruling
Democrats in an election landslide.
BANKERS FORCED TO CROWD ROUND IPO TABLES
The number of investment banks working on individual initial
public share offerings has reached a record high as bankers
scramble for work amid a dearth of global deal activity.
INSURERS ISSUE 'TOO BIG TO FAIL' WARNING
Insurers are conducting a war of words with regulators
trying to prevent a repeat of AIG's collapse, as the industry
makes a last-ditch effort to avoid capital surcharges.
BP SEEKS CONTRACT REVAMP ON IRAQ OILFIELD
BP is seeking to change the terms of its contract
with the Iraq government for the super giant Rumaila oilfield.
MERKEL WARNS ON COST OF WELFARE
Europe will have to "work very hard" to maintain the most
generous welfare system in the world and remain globally
competitive, said Angela Merkel, the German chancellor.
UK BANKS FACE THREAT OF FORCED BREAK-UP
UK banks are facing the backstop threat of a break-up if
they fail to comply with the proposed ringfencing of their
retail operations.
HOUSING MARKET LIKELY TO IMPROVE IN 2013
An improved and more balanced housing market will emerge in
2013, despite sellers slashing asking prices this month in the
biggest fall seen for more than a decade.