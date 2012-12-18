PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Dec 18

Financial Times
Headlines
Overview
OUTLINE OF US FISCAL DEAL EMERGES
A deal to avert the U.S. fiscal cliff is at last emerging,
with at least $1 trillion in new taxes, up to $1 trillion in
fresh spending cuts and an increase in America's debt ceiling.
DOZENS TO BE IMPLICATED IN UBS LIBOR DEAL
About three dozen bankers and senior managers will be
implicated in the alleged rigging of Libor interest rates when
UBS settles with global regulators later this week.
G4S SET FOR WELFARE REFORM ROLE
G4S is set to win a role in implementing the
government's contentious and complex changes to child benefit
and the universal credit.
TESCO EDGES CLOSER TO NAMING UK CHIEF
Tesco is moving closer to appointing a UK chief
executive, with Chris Bush, chief operating officer, emerging as
the front-runner for the role.
BAUGUR CHIEF INDICTED IN ICELAND
The most prominent of Iceland's one-time corporate raiders
has been indicted in the latest attempt to uncover alleged
wrongdoing from its dramatic financial crisis.
QUESTIONS HANG OVER APPLE'S LONG-TERM GROWTH
Wall Street's debate over how to value Apple has
intensified with the iPhone maker's stock skirting around the
$500 mark on Monday.
MORGAN STANLEY FINED OVER FACEBOOK IPO
Morgan Stanley <MS.N > was fined $5 million by the
Massachusetts securities regulator who said the company's
investment bankers had "improper influence" on analysts.
SLIM SUFFERS 2 BLN EUROS PAPER LOSS ON EU FORAY
Carlos Slim, the world's richest man, has overseen a loss of
close to 2 billion euros ($2.63 billion) on his foray this year
into the European market.