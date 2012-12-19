PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Dec 19

Financial Times
Headlines
GREEK BOND BET PAYS OFF FOR HEDGE FUND -
GOVERNMENT TO MAKE IT EASIER TO FIRE STAFF -
SAMSUNG ENDS FIGHT WITH APPLE IN EUROPE -
SANTS SECURES 3 MLN POUNDS PACKAGE AT BARCLAYS -
INSTAGRAM SPARKS BACKLASH OVER PRIVACY -
GOOGLE CLOSES IN ON SETTLEMENT WITH EU -
BOEHNER PREPARES US FISCAL BACK-UP PLAN -
GEITHNER WAS TOLD OF LIBOR FEARS IN 2008 -
Overview
GREEK BOND BET PAYS OFF FOR HEDGE FUND
One of the world's most prominent hedge funds is sitting on
a $500 million profit after making a bet that Greece would not
be forced to leave the euro zone.
GOVERNMENT TO MAKE IT EASIER TO FIRE STAFF
The 90-day consultation period before large-scale
redundancies can take place is to be halved to 45 days from next
April.
SAMSUNG ENDS FIGHT WITH APPLE IN EUROPE
Samsung has said it will no longer seek an
injunction against Apple's devices in Europe.
SANTS SECURES 3 MLN POUNDS PACKAGE AT BARCLAYS
Hector Sants will receive a total remuneration package worth
as much as 3 million pounds ($4.87 million) as part of his move
to Barclays next month.
INSTAGRAM SPARKS BACKLASH OVER PRIVACY
Instagram is facing a backlash from users after the rapidly
growing photo-sharing app owned by Facebook altered its
privacy policy to allow advertisers to buy users' photos.
GOOGLE CLOSES IN ON SETTLEMENT WITH EU
Google is edging closer to a settlement with the
EU's top competition authority after Brussels said the U.S.
search giant had made substantial progress.
BOEHNER PREPARES US FISCAL BACK-UP PLAN
John Boehner, the Republican Speaker of the House of
Representatives, said he was preparing a back-up plan to extend
current tax rates for all Americans except millionaires.
GEITHNER WAS TOLD OF LIBOR FEARS IN 2008
The Fed was warned as early as mid-2008 that banks may have
been misreporting their Libor borrowing rate to aid their own
trading positions, much earlier than previously known.