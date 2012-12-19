PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Dec 19

Financial Times

Headlines

GREEK BOND BET PAYS OFF FOR HEDGE FUND -

GOVERNMENT TO MAKE IT EASIER TO FIRE STAFF -

SAMSUNG ENDS FIGHT WITH APPLE IN EUROPE -

SANTS SECURES 3 MLN POUNDS PACKAGE AT BARCLAYS -

INSTAGRAM SPARKS BACKLASH OVER PRIVACY -

GOOGLE CLOSES IN ON SETTLEMENT WITH EU -

BOEHNER PREPARES US FISCAL BACK-UP PLAN -

GEITHNER WAS TOLD OF LIBOR FEARS IN 2008 -

Overview

GREEK BOND BET PAYS OFF FOR HEDGE FUND

One of the world's most prominent hedge funds is sitting on a $500 million profit after making a bet that Greece would not be forced to leave the euro zone.

GOVERNMENT TO MAKE IT EASIER TO FIRE STAFF

The 90-day consultation period before large-scale redundancies can take place is to be halved to 45 days from next April.

SAMSUNG ENDS FIGHT WITH APPLE IN EUROPE

Samsung has said it will no longer seek an injunction against Apple's devices in Europe.

SANTS SECURES 3 MLN POUNDS PACKAGE AT BARCLAYS

Hector Sants will receive a total remuneration package worth as much as 3 million pounds ($4.87 million) as part of his move to Barclays next month.

INSTAGRAM SPARKS BACKLASH OVER PRIVACY

Instagram is facing a backlash from users after the rapidly growing photo-sharing app owned by Facebook altered its privacy policy to allow advertisers to buy users' photos.

GOOGLE CLOSES IN ON SETTLEMENT WITH EU

Google is edging closer to a settlement with the EU's top competition authority after Brussels said the U.S. search giant had made substantial progress.

BOEHNER PREPARES US FISCAL BACK-UP PLAN

John Boehner, the Republican Speaker of the House of Representatives, said he was preparing a back-up plan to extend current tax rates for all Americans except millionaires.

GEITHNER WAS TOLD OF LIBOR FEARS IN 2008

The Fed was warned as early as mid-2008 that banks may have been misreporting their Libor borrowing rate to aid their own trading positions, much earlier than previously known.