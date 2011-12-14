PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Dec 14

Financial Times

EU TREATY HOPES COME UNDER STRAIN

Franco-German hopes for a sweeping new treaty to bind the region's economies more closely came under strain on Tuesday as several European Union leaders warned of difficulties pushing a far-reaching pact through their national parliaments.

MORGAN STANLEY BOOKS HUGE LOSS

Morgan Stanley has resolved its legal conflicts with bond insurer MBIA, ending a long-running dispute tied to guarantees of mortgage securities that will result in the bank recording a $1.8 billion pre-tax loss.

GREEK HAIRCUT DISPUTE RISKS DELAYING RESCUE PACKAGE

Greece's new 130 billion euro rescue package could be delayed, after talks on a voluntary haircut for private sector bondholders ended without agreement on Tuesday, according to people involved in the discussions.

EON SECURES INTEREST IN PIPELINE SALE UNIT

German insurer Allianz and Belgian gas network group Fluxys are among five companies that have shown interest in a domestic gas pipeline operator being sold by Eon , the German utility.

CREDIT MARKETS FEAR CORPORATE DEFAULT

European credit markets are bracing for more defaults as a vital cog in the region's deal-making and corporate lending machinery begins winding down next year.

CITIGROUP TO SELL REMAINDER OF PRIMERICA

Citigroup is set to gain about $180 million by selling the remainder of its stake in Primerica, the life insurance company that was a crucial building block in Sandy Weill's attempt to create a financial supermarket in the 1990s.

UK TO BOOST TRANSPORT PROJECTS

More than 20 local transport projects with an overall value of 500 million pounds will receive fresh funding from the government as it tries to boost infrastructure spending, the Financial Times has learnt.