PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Dec 14

Financial Times
EU TREATY HOPES COME UNDER STRAIN
Franco-German hopes for a sweeping new treaty to bind the
region's economies more closely came under strain on Tuesday as
several European Union leaders warned of difficulties pushing a
far-reaching pact through their national parliaments.
MORGAN STANLEY BOOKS HUGE LOSS
Morgan Stanley has resolved its legal conflicts with
bond insurer MBIA, ending a long-running dispute tied to
guarantees of mortgage securities that will result in the bank
recording a $1.8 billion pre-tax loss.
GREEK HAIRCUT DISPUTE RISKS DELAYING RESCUE PACKAGE
Greece's new 130 billion euro rescue package could be
delayed, after talks on a voluntary haircut for private sector
bondholders ended without agreement on Tuesday, according to
people involved in the discussions.
EON SECURES INTEREST IN PIPELINE SALE UNIT
German insurer Allianz and Belgian gas network
group Fluxys are among five companies that have shown
interest in a domestic gas pipeline operator being sold by Eon
, the German utility.
CREDIT MARKETS FEAR CORPORATE DEFAULT
European credit markets are bracing for more defaults as a
vital cog in the region's deal-making and corporate lending
machinery begins winding down next year.
CITIGROUP TO SELL REMAINDER OF PRIMERICA
Citigroup is set to gain about $180 million by selling
the remainder of its stake in Primerica, the life
insurance company that was a crucial building block in Sandy
Weill's attempt to create a financial supermarket in the 1990s.
UK TO BOOST TRANSPORT PROJECTS
More than 20 local transport projects with an overall value
of 500 million pounds will receive fresh funding from the
government as it tries to boost infrastructure spending, the
Financial Times has learnt.