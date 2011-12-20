PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Dec 20

Financial Times

NEW TWIST IN RIDDLE OF NORILSK STAKE

The mystery over the ownership of a multibillion-dollar, 8 percent stake in Norilsk Nickel has deepened after the international trading house that was thought to be its buyer said it now held less than one percent of the world's largest nickel miner.

US THREAT AGAINSTEU OVER GREEN LEVY ON AIRLINES

The United States has threatened to take retaliatory action against the European Union unless Brussels drops its plan to start charging any airline flying into the bloc for its carbon pollution.

RBS NEARS 1.4 BLN POUND PROPERTY DISPOSAL

Royal Bank of Scotland and Blackstone are set to complete a deal in which the bank will hand over control of 1.4 billion pounds ($2.17 billion) of distressed property loans to the U.S. private equity group.

LLOYD'S UPBEAT IN FACE OF NATURAL DISASTERS

Lloyd's of London is expected to have a record level of premium writing capacity next year in spite of the natural disasters that have made 2011 the second costliest year ever for the historic insurance market.

SVG SET TO ANNOUNCE FRESH STRATEGY SVG Capital is set to announce a fresh strategy on Tuesday that will see the listed private equity fund redistribute 170 million pounds ($264.03 million)to shareholders and diversify its holdings beyond Permira, the buy-out group in which it has usually invested.

HOTEL GROUPS' HOPES FOR 2012 UNDERMINED

All year, many European hotel operators have clung to a core belief that despite the economic downturn, their growth projections would remain largely intact, but even cities thought to be protected from decline are facing problems.

INSTABILITY OF DYNASTIC SHIFT IN NORTH KOREA

The death of Kim Jong-il is rekindling speculation that this throwback autocracy must finally be poised to fall.

HEDGE FUND ALARM BELLS ARE RINGING OVER CHINA

The past few weeks have seen China loom large in the nightmares of many hedge fund managers still smarting from a less-than glory-filled 2011, as concerns rise over increasingly negative economic signals emanating from the country.