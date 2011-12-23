PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Dec 23

The Financial Times

CALL FOR QE TO STAVE OFF EURO DEFLATION

A top European Central Bank policymaker has called for "quantitative easing" to be used to boost the eurozone economy if deflation risks emerge across the 17-country region.

BUSINESSES BACK CAMERON'S EU TREATY VETO

David Cameron's use of the veto in Brussels has been hailed as a diplomatic coup which should be welcomed in boardrooms across the land, in a letter to the Financial Times signed by 20 leading business figures.

BRITONS FINALLY HIT THE SHOPS

After weeks of tightening their purse strings, consumers have been out in force. But for Britain's beleaguered retailers, the rush may not be enough to offset poor trading in the crucial period running up to Christmas.

PLANS SEE MOD LOSE ARMS BUYING ROLE

The private sector would play an increasingly prominent role in weapons and equipment purchases for Britain's armed forces under radical proposals seeking the removal of that role from the Ministry of Defence.

REPSOL IN $1 BILLION DEAL FOR MISSISSIPPI FIELDS

Repsol has signed a $1 billion deal to buy stakes in oil and gas fields in Mississippi owned by SandRidge Energy as part of a drive to diversify into producing assets in less politically volatile countries.

'EXCESSIVE' SURCHARGES ON CARD PURCHASES TO BE BANNED

Airlines and online retailers are to be banned from levying "excessive" and opaque surcharges on card purchases next year, in a move being presented by the Treasury as a dose of Christmas cheer for struggling consumers.

JUDGE FINDS STANFORD FIT TO STAND TRIAL

Allen Stanford, the Texas billionaire accused of running a $7 billion Ponzi scheme, is fit to stand trial, a U.S. judge has ruled, rejecting claims the banker suffered from amnesia following a 2009 prison fight.

CIC BUYS 25 PERCENT STAKE IN SHANDUKA

The China Investment Corporation, China's sovereign wealth fund, has paid about $243 million for a 25 percent stake in Shanduka Group, a prominent South African company which invests in energy, mining, telecommunications and financial services.

GAMES START-UPS LOSING GROUND

Facebook's ranking of the most popular games on the social network revealed that larger developers such as Walt Disney's Playdom, Zynga and Electronic Arts are stretching their lead over start-ups.

VW GIVES BLACKBERRY-WIELDING WORKERS A SILENT NIGHT

Angered by the blurring of the line between the workplace and home, Volkswagen's powerful works council has struck an agreement with management that employees who use a BlackBerry will be subject to new email restrictions.