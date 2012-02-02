PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Feb 2

Financial Times
JEFFERIES CONFIRMS HOARE GOVETT ACQUISITION
Jefferies, the U.S.-based investment bank, on
Wednesday confirmed its acquisition of Hoare Govett, the UK
broker, from Royal Bank of Scotland.
BALLS CRITICAL OF UK'S NEW FINANCIAL BILL
The bill to revamp the UK's financial regulation includes a
"gaping hole" that could prevent important warnings from
reaching the British finance minister, Ed Balls, shadow finance
minister of the UK's opposition party Labour, has warned.
FACEBOOK FILES FOR MASSIVE IPO
Facebook launched the process for its highly-anticipated
coming-out, filing papers for its initial public offering, and
revealing for the first time details of its business that it
has, until now, guarded fiercely.
TRINITY MIRROR UNDER PRESSURE TO CUT CHIEF'S PAY
Trinity Mirror is facing renewed pressure to rein in
the pay of its chief executive Sly Bailey from some of the
biggest shareholders in the media group.
DUKE STREET ABANDONS EFFORT TO RAISE FUND
Buy-out investor Duke Street has abandoned efforts to raise
its next fund, in a strong indicator that the long-expected
shake-out in the private equity sector has started in earnest.
EU BLOCKS DEUTSCHE BOERSE TIE-UP WITH NYSE
The European Commission on Wednesday vetoed the proposed $9
billion tie-up between Deutsche Boerse and NYSE
Euronext, scuppering an attempt by the German and U.S.
groups to create the world's largest equity and derivatives
exchange.
UK'S CAMERON URGES INDIA TO RETHINK JET DECISION
David Cameron has vowed to "encourage" India to reconsider
its decision to buy France's Dassault jet fighter
instead of Eurofighter's Typhoon, in which BAE Systems,
the UK defence contractor, has a large stake.
RADICALS ADMITS LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE BOMB PLOT
Four Islamist extremists admitted on Wednesday that they had
plotted a bomb attack on the London Stock Exchange and other
targets in 2010 in a conspiracy inspired by al-Qaeda propaganda.