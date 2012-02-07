PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Feb 7

Financial Times

EU CORPORATE DEFAULTS SET TO RISE

European corporate defaults are widely expected to climb sharply this year despite the recent improvement in credit market sentiment as bank lending cuts and a deteriorating economic backdrop put many smaller or indebted companies under pressure.

BAE CONSIDERS REDUCING PRICE OF TYPHOON JETS

BAE Systems, Europe's largest defence contractor, has signalled its willingness to reduce the price of the Eurofighter Typhoon to win back a $20 billion Indian tender from France's Dassault.

GREECE BAILOUT FUNDS COULD BE SPLIT

European officials are insisting any new Greek bailout programme specifically earmark funds to pay off remaining holders of Greek debt, giving lenders the freedom to withhold aid to Athens without risking a messy default that could reignite panic in financial markets.

UK FINANCIAL REGULATOR SAYS SECTOR MUST CHANGE

Britain's banks, insurers and brokers must change their attitude if the UK's shift to a "twin peaks" model of two "proactive, judgment-led" regulators is to take effect smoothly and efficiently, the chief executive of the Financial Services Authority has warned.

ITALY'S FERRAGAMO SETS UK RETAIL RENT RECORD

A record for the most expensive shop rent in the UK has been set with Italian fashion brand Salvatore Ferragamo agreeing to pay nearly 1,000 pounds ($1,600) a square foot a year for part of its space on Bond Street in a sign of rising demand for a presence on London's most prestigious shopping thoroughfare.

TCI LOSES ANOTHER STAR TO RIVAL HEDGE FUND

The Children's Investment Fund has lost another of its stars to rival hedge fund Theleme Partners in a sign of tensions among top managers at the activist investor.

FUND AIMS TO LINK HOLLYWOOD FILMS WITH CHINA

Bruno Wu, the Chinese media entrepreneur, and Harvest Fund Management, an investment group backed by Deutsche Bank and China Credit Trust, have set up a new private equity fund aimed at pouring up to $800 million into Hollywood films.