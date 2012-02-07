PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Feb 7

Financial Times
EU CORPORATE DEFAULTS SET TO RISE
European corporate defaults are widely expected to climb
sharply this year despite the recent improvement in credit
market sentiment as bank lending cuts and a deteriorating
economic backdrop put many smaller or indebted companies under
pressure.
BAE CONSIDERS REDUCING PRICE OF TYPHOON JETS
BAE Systems, Europe's largest defence contractor,
has signalled its willingness to reduce the price of the
Eurofighter Typhoon to win back a $20 billion Indian tender from
France's Dassault.
GREECE BAILOUT FUNDS COULD BE SPLIT
European officials are insisting any new Greek bailout
programme specifically earmark funds to pay off remaining
holders of Greek debt, giving lenders the freedom to withhold
aid to Athens without risking a messy default that could
reignite panic in financial markets.
UK FINANCIAL REGULATOR SAYS SECTOR MUST CHANGE
Britain's banks, insurers and brokers must change their
attitude if the UK's shift to a "twin peaks" model of two
"proactive, judgment-led" regulators is to take effect smoothly
and efficiently, the chief executive of the Financial Services
Authority has warned.
ITALY'S FERRAGAMO SETS UK RETAIL RENT RECORD
A record for the most expensive shop rent in the UK has been
set with Italian fashion brand Salvatore Ferragamo
agreeing to pay nearly 1,000 pounds ($1,600) a square foot a
year for part of its space on Bond Street in a sign of rising
demand for a presence on London's most prestigious shopping
thoroughfare.
TCI LOSES ANOTHER STAR TO RIVAL HEDGE FUND
The Children's Investment Fund has lost another of its stars
to rival hedge fund Theleme Partners in a sign of tensions among
top managers at the activist investor.
FUND AIMS TO LINK HOLLYWOOD FILMS WITH CHINA
Bruno Wu, the Chinese media entrepreneur, and Harvest Fund
Management, an investment group backed by Deutsche Bank
and China Credit Trust, have set up a new private
equity fund aimed at pouring up to $800 million into Hollywood
films.