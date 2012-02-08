PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Feb 8

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
Financial Times
RBS BOSS SAYS RESTRUCTURING HAS COST 38 BILLION POUNDS
Stephen Hester has revealed that the dramatic restructuring of Royal Bank of Scotland has cost 38 billion pounds ($60.32 billion) in a rallying memo to staff days after the embattled chief executive waived a 1 million pound bonus.
MISYS AND TEMENOS AGREE ON KEY MERGER TERMS
Misys and Temenos have reached agreement on the key terms of a proposed 2 billion pound merger that would create the world's largest supplier of risk-management computer software to banks.
US BANKS SNAP UP MORTGAGE PRODUCTS
Banks have been responding to low interest rates by snapping up billions of dollars of bundled mortgage products that resemble the sliced-and-diced debt blamed for the financial crisis.
YAHOO CHAIRMAN EXITS AS REVIEW DRAGS ON
Yahoo chairman Roy Bostock and three other directors are to step down as part of a boardroom clean-out, marking the latest attempt by the U.S. internet company to win back investor confidence as it continues to pursue a change in strategic direction.
TWO BIDDERS LEFT IN RUNNING FOR RBS ASIAN UNITS
Just two bidders remain in the running to buy Royal Bank of Scotland's Asian equities, mergers and acquisitions and research businesses, after three potential buyers dropped out of the race.
BOMBARDIER SET TO ANNOUNCE UK JOB SECURITY
Workers at the UK's last train maker are expected to hear this week that their jobs are safe from its Canadian owner Bombardier, ending months of uncertainty about the future of the factory in England.
UBS FIGHTS TO HANG ON TO KEY STAFF
UBS is paying out 300 million Swiss francs ($328.7 million) in long-term bonuses to its top bankers, as it fights to retain senior personnel following a $2.3 billion trading scandal and a sweeping restructuring of its investment banking business.
MOSCOW PLANS TO PUT DEAD LAWYER ON TRIAL
Russian investigators have said they may prosecute a dead lawyer who worked for a foreign investment fund in the latest bizarre twist to a case that has come to exemplify investor fears about Russia's rule of law.
ELBARADEI URGES EGYPTIAN PEOPLE TO WORK TOGETHER
Egyptians must overcome economic and political differences to unite and put the country on the path to democracy and away from military rule, former presidential candidate Mohamed ElBaradei said on Wednesday.
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.