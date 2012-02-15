PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Feb 15

Financial Times

GREECE RESCUE PACKAGE IN DOUBT

Euro zone officials have called off an emergency meeting of finance ministers to approve a vital 130 billion euro ($170 billion) bailout for Athens amid a growing fight among the country's European creditors about the merits of allowing Greece to go bankrupt.

MURDOCH PUTS TOP LAWYER ON SUN CASE

Rupert Murdoch has put his top lawyer on to News Corp's internal affairs committee as the media group comes under fire from its reporters for passing information to the police that led to the arrests of nine journalists at The Sun.

HSBC LOOKS TO ESTABLISH CHINESE PRESENCE

HSBC is aiming to increase its presence in mainland China through a big expansion of its branch network or by raising its stake in Bank of Communications.

BUMI INVESTORS ISSUE CONDITIONS TO ROTHSCHILD

The Indonesian investors in coal miner Bumi have said UK financier Nat Rothschild can stay on the company's board, but only if he steps down as co-chairman and stops being a "disruptive influence" over his calls for a shake-up at PT Bumi Resources, a Bumi affiliate.

FACEBOOK IN LINE FOR HUGE TAX BILL

Facebook faces a requirement to raise as much as $5 billion through an extra share sale late this year to cover a tax bill for its employees, or as much again as the minimum amount it has already said it plans to raise in its initial public offering in May.

UK'S FRAUD ARM FACES INSPECTION

Dominic Grieve, the Attorney-General, has ordered the first inquiry into the UK's anti-fraud authority to help improve its operations only weeks after it was forced into a climbdown.

FRANCE TELECOM HITS OUT AT RIVAL

France Telecom's chief executive has stoked fears about technical problems at Free Mobile, its upstart domestic rival, by insisting that it will not prop up its competitor's phone network at the expense of its own customers.