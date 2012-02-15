PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Feb 15

Financial Times
GREECE RESCUE PACKAGE IN DOUBT
Euro zone officials have called off an emergency meeting of
finance ministers to approve a vital 130 billion euro ($170
billion) bailout for Athens amid a growing fight among the
country's European creditors about the merits of allowing Greece
to go bankrupt.
MURDOCH PUTS TOP LAWYER ON SUN CASE
Rupert Murdoch has put his top lawyer on to News Corp's
internal affairs committee as the media group comes
under fire from its reporters for passing information to the
police that led to the arrests of nine journalists at The Sun.
HSBC LOOKS TO ESTABLISH CHINESE PRESENCE
HSBC is aiming to increase its presence in mainland
China through a big expansion of its branch network or by
raising its stake in Bank of Communications.
BUMI INVESTORS ISSUE CONDITIONS TO ROTHSCHILD
The Indonesian investors in coal miner Bumi have
said UK financier Nat Rothschild can stay on the company's
board, but only if he steps down as co-chairman and stops being
a "disruptive influence" over his calls for a shake-up at PT
Bumi Resources, a Bumi affiliate.
FACEBOOK IN LINE FOR HUGE TAX BILL
Facebook faces a requirement to raise as much as $5
billion through an extra share sale late this year to cover a
tax bill for its employees, or as much again as the minimum
amount it has already said it plans to raise in its initial
public offering in May.
UK'S FRAUD ARM FACES INSPECTION
Dominic Grieve, the Attorney-General, has ordered the first
inquiry into the UK's anti-fraud authority to help improve its
operations only weeks after it was forced into a climbdown.
FRANCE TELECOM HITS OUT AT RIVAL
France Telecom's chief executive has stoked fears
about technical problems at Free Mobile, its upstart
domestic rival, by insisting that it will not prop up its
competitor's phone network at the expense of its own customers.