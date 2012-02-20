PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Feb 20

BRIEF-Galapagos 2016 net result turns to profit of EUR 54.0 mln
* 2016 revenues increased by 91.0 million euros ($96.41 million) to 151.6 million euros
Financial Times
US HEDGE FUNDS TO TAKE CONTROL OF TRAVELODGE
The ownership of Travelodge, the debt-laden UK budget hotel group, is moving out of the hands of its Dubai backers and into the grasp of two U.S. hedge funds that have been long-term buyers of its debt.
PFIZER PLANS TO RAISE $3 BILLION THROUGH IPO
Pfizer is weighing plans to raise about $3 billion this year through a part-flotation of its animal health division, as the drugs giant examines the best way to spin off a business valued at as much as $18 billion.
EURO ZONE SEEKS ECB TO HELP WITH GREEK BAILOUT
Euro zone governments are looking to the European Central Bank and national central banks to help pare back the cost of a second rescue package for Greece which would otherwise amount to 170 billion euros ($224 billion).
OVERCROWDING PUTS PRESSURE ON FEES, SAY BANKERS
Investment banking in Asia is overcrowded, with too many institutions putting too much pressure on fees, according to senior bankers, giving the industry a longer-term problem than the fall in market activity at the end of 2011.
RESOURCE GROUPS AIM TO COUNTERACT ANTI-CORRUPION RULES
Royal Dutch Shell and other natural resources companies have stepped up efforts to counteract planned anti-corruption rules that would force them to disclose payments to governments in countries where they operate.
FUJITSU TO LAUNCH MOBILE DEVICES IN EU MARKET
Fujitsu will launch a wide range of smartphones and tablets for the first time in Europe, as the Japanese electronics company seeks to stake a claim in the fast-growing and high-margin mobile device market.
REPORT FINDS NHS HOSPITALS OFFER VALUE FOR MONEY
Contentious moves to stimulate competition in the health service have been bolstered by a groundbreaking study of 2 million patients that shows forcing NHS hospitals to compete with one another saves money and improves efficiency.
UK BANKS QUESTION 'CREDIT EASING' POLICY
Several of the UK's biggest banks have raised doubts as to whether a flagship government scheme aimed at boosting demand for credit will result in cheaper loans for small and medium-sized enterprises.
INVESTORS SEEK TO HEDGE AGAINST EURO SPLIT
Leading investment banks are considering creating currency products that would protect companies and investors in the event of a partial break-up of the euro.
TRUCE CALLED IN BATTLE FOR BUMI
Financier Nat Rothschild and Samin Tan, the Indonesian mining entrepreneur, called a truce in their power struggle for control of UK-listed coal miner Bumi, agreeing at talks in London that Rothschild would step down as co-chairman but remain on the Bumi board.
MOSCOW, Feb 24 The Russian rouble firmed slightly against the dollar in early trade on Friday, pricing in gains in oil prices the previous day when the Russian market was closed.
LONDON, Feb 24 Standard Chartered swung back to a full-year annual profit for 2016, the emerging markets-focused lender reported on Friday, as it pared back costs from chief executive Bill Winters's restructuring program.