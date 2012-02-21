PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Feb 21

Financial Times

LLOYDS RIVALS' EXECUTIVES TO KEEP BONUSES

Executives responsible for misselling loan insurance at Royal Bank of Scotland and Barclays look set to keep their past bonuses, ignoring the precedent set on Monday by Lloyds Banking Group.

TURKCELL'S OWNER TO FIND $1.4 BILLION OR LOSE CONTROL

The owner of Turkcell has to come up with $1.4 billion next month or lose its controlling stake in Turkey's biggest mobile group, at least for the duration of an appeal, a court has ruled.

APPLE MAKES LEGAL THREAT OVER IPAD DISPUTE

Apple levelled a new legal threat on Monday against the struggling electronics company that has claimed it owns the iPad name in China, as a court in southern China ordered a large retailer to stop sales of the gadget.

US CORPORATES SHY TO OFFER GUIDANCE

U.S. companies are more uncertain about the future than at any point since the financial crisis, with just one in five of the country's biggest corporations making any predictions as they published fourth-quarter results.

VISTA MAKES RIVAL BID FOR MISYS

A U.S. private equity group has made a rival 1.2 billion pound ($1.90 billion) offer for Misys, the banking software company which this month agreed a merger deal with Switzerland's Temenos.

DUBAI'S ABRAAJ BUYS AUREOS IN EMERGING MARKET PUSH

Aureos Capital, the private equity group spun out of the government-owned emerging markets investor CDC in controversial circumstances, is to be sold for an undisclosed price.

VEOLIA CHIEF FACES BOARDROOM COUP

Antoine Frerot, chief executive of Veolia, the world's biggest water utility by sales, is facing a boardroom coup orchestrated by his former mentor, Henri Proglio, the boss of EDF.

SANTANDER FINED OVER STRUCTURED PRODUCTS

Spanish bank Santander has been fined 1.5 million pounds by the UK financial regulator for selling 1.2 billion pounds of "guaranteed" stock market-linked bonds without making it clear to consumers that they would not be fully covered for compensation if the bank failed.