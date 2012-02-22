PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Feb 22

Financial Times
WELLS FARGO TO BUY ENERGY LOAN PORTFOLIO
Wells Fargo has agreed to buy an energy loan
portfolio from BNP Paribas with a historical value of
$11 billion.
BC PARTNERS RAISES 6.5 BLN EUROS FOR NEW DEALS
London-based buy-out firm BC Partners has completed one of
the largest private equity capital raisings since the global
financial crisis by collecting 6.5 billion euros ($8.62
billion)for its latest European fund.
GREEK RACE TO UNLOCK BAILOUT
The Greek government is racing to complete a lengthy
checklist of reforms demanded by international lenders before
the end of February to unlock a 130 billion euros bailout agreed
in the early hours of Tuesday after months of high-stakes
bargaining.
UK POLICE INVESTIGATE THREADNEEDLE ROGUE TRADE ATTEMPT
Police in London are investigating a suspected $150 million
trading fraud attempted by a former trader at the British
investment house Threadneedle.
UK'S OSBORNE URGED TO CUT TAXES ON BUSINESS
British finance minister George Osborne has come under
renewed pressure from some members of Britain's ruling
Conservative Party to cut business taxes and simplify labour
laws in next month's budget.
WELDON TO STEP DOWN AS J&J CHIEF
William Weldon will retire as chief executive of Johnson &
Johnson, marking an end to a tenure that has been marred
by an embarrassing string of product recalls.
SINGER CHURCH SET TO SETTLE HACKING CASE
Singer Charlotte Church is on the verge of settling her
phone-hacking case against the News of the World, raising the
prospect that Rupert Murdoch's newspaper group will face no High
Court trial over the scandal, it emerged on Tuesday.
M&B HOMES IN ON CHIEF EXECUTIVE
Mitchells & Butlers has drawn up a shortlist of
three candidates to be chief executive after the job was spurned
by three high-profile industry executives amid concerns at the
influence wielded by the pub group's dominant shareholder, Joe
Lewis.
MAZDA PLANS $2.1 BILLION CAPITAL RAISING
Mazda, the Japanese carmaker, is planning to raise
about 170 billion yen ($2.1 billion) in capital to expand its
production network overseas, according to people familiar with
the matter.