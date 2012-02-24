PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Feb 24

Financial Times
ATHENS TOLD TO CHANGE SPENDING AND TAXES
European creditor countries are demanding 38 changes in
Greek tax, spending and wage policies by the end of this month.
Reforms range from centralising health insurance and completing
an accurate land registry to buying a new computer system for
tax collectors.
MADRID PRESSES EU TO EASE DEFICIT TARGETS
Spain is pressing the European Commission to ease the
country's strict budget deficit target for this year, arguing
that pessimism about the Spanish economy shows the potential
risks of too much austerity. "There are conversations under
way," said one Madrid official.
LSE DRAWS FIRE OVER BORSA SYNERGIES
The London Stock Exchange's takeover of the Milan bourse
"has not fulfilled expectations either in Italy or London" in
terms of stimulating cross-border capital flows or increased
investment in Italian companies, the Italian securities
regulator has said.
GENEL FACES DELAY TO PREMIUM LISTING PLAN
Genel Energy, the Kurdistan-focused explorer backed by
financier Nat Rothschild and Tony Hayward, is unlikely to gain a
premium London Stock Exchange listing in the first half of this
year, its chief executive said. Mr Hayward said the company was
engaged "in a very constructive dialogue with the UK Listing
Authority".
SMARTPHONE GROWTH SPARKS INVESTMENT CALL
There will be more mobile connections than people in the
world for the first time this year but the rapid proliferation
of smartphones and tablets is causing unprecedented strain on
global telecoms networks, according to Franco Bernabe, chief
executive of Telecom Italia.
CRITICS STEP UP CALLS FOR SUSPENSION OF A4E
Emma Harrison, chairman of A4e, faced renewed calls for the
company's suspension from the government's welfare-to-work
programme, after she resigned as David Cameron's "family
champion" following allegations of fraud against A4e.
BLUEPRINT FOR CHINA TO OPEN UP MARKETS
China should accelerate the loosening of capital controls,
its central bank said, in a report outlining the path to a
freely tradeable currency and more open capital markets.
PRE-ELECTION SHARE SALE ODDS 'VIRTUALLY NIL'
UK chancellor George Osborne on Thursday praised Royal Bank
of Scotland bosses for "clearing up the mess" at the
state-controlled bank. But the prospect of the British
government turning a profit on its banking stakes is still
distant and almost certainly stretches beyond the next election.