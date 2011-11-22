PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Nov 22

Financial Times

UK DEBT STRATEGY OFF TRACK

David Cameron admitted on Monday that controlling Britain's debt was "proving harder than anyone envisaged", shortly after receiving bleak official forecasts showing the government's timetable for scrapping the deficit is behind schedule.

AUSTRIAN BANKS LIMIT LENDING TO THE EAST

Austrian bank supervisors have instructed the country's banks to limit future lending in their east European subsidiaries, a further sign of the potential knock-on effects of the euro zone crisis for economies around the world.

APOLLO AND GOLDMAN SACHS JOIN MBNA AUCTION

Apollo Global Management and Goldman Sachs have entered the auction for Bank of America's British and Irish credit card portfolios.

PANEL FINDS NO YAKUZA LINK IN OLYMPUS DEALS

A panel investigating more than $1 billion in controversial payments made by Olympus said it had not found any evidence that the payments involved organised crime.

CHEVRON FACES POSSIBLE BAN OVER BRAZIL LEAK

Brazil said it could ban Chevron from drilling in its lucrative deepwater oilfields as well as imposing heavy fines for a leak off the coast of Rio de Janeiro, sending a warning signal to foreign companies looking to profit from the country's oil boom.

VILIFYING BUSINESS MUST END, SAYS CBI

The president of the CBI urged an end to the "demonisation" of banks and energy and defence companies on Monday as the business group insisted the private sector would rise to the challenge of investing to boost Britain's creaking infrastructure.

MF GLOBAL SHORTFALL HITS $1.2 BILLION

The estimated hole in MF Global's customer accounts has doubled in size to $1.2 billion, astonishing traders as the investigation into the broker's failure enters its fourth week.

CALL TO END "CORROSIVE" TOP PAY DEALS

Executive pay should be radically simplified to halt spiralling awards that are "corrosive" to the economy and threaten to create the type of inequalities last seen in the Victorian era, the High Pay Commission has said after a year-long inquiry.

REVIEW TACKLES COST OF WORKPLACE ILLNESS

Action to curb the financial and social costs of long term illness and make it easier for employers to get staff back to work was recommended on Monday, in a government-commissioned review of sickness absence which also urged ministers to review the generosity of public-sector sick pay.

BANKERS WARN VOLCKER RULES WILL HIT EURO ZONE BOND TRADE

New curbs for US banks that restrict their ability to trade with their own capital will hit liquidity and demand for euro zone government bond markets at a time when both are in short supply, bankers have warned as they prepare to lobby regulators to water down the rules.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin)