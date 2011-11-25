PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Nov 25

Financial Times

BE READY IF EUROZONE COLLAPSES, BANKS TOLD

Britain's banks should make "contingency plans" in case the euro zone collapses and must reduce their reliance on short term funding and risky assets, the top UK banking supervisor has urged.

BUILDING OF SOCIAL HOMES GRINDS TO A HALT

The number of social homes being built in England has slowed to a trickle, according to official figures that show the immediate impact of deep cuts on the budget for housing associations.

TOYOTA AND NESTLE LIFT DERBYSHIRE RECOVERY HOPE

Derbyshire has secured big investments from leading employers Toyota and Nestle, bolstering local business leaders' claims that it will be one of the first parts of Britain out of recession.

TERRA FIRMA SEEKS 1 BILLION EURO SOVEREIGN FUND POOL

Terra Firma is looking to raise up to 1 billion euros ($1.33 billion) from a sovereign wealth fund to retain its ability to do deals after its buy-out fund's investment period expires.

INDIA OPENS DOORS TO SUPERMARKET GIANTS

India is to throw open its $450 billion retail sector to foreign supermarkets, granting access for the first time to giants such as Walmart, Carrefour and Tesco .

INVESTORS THREATEN BOND BOYCOTT OVER SANTANDER DEBT EXCHANGE

Some large institutional investors have threatened to stop buying bonds issued by Santander after it offered to exchange some existing debt into new instruments at what they consider punitive terms.

ARCADIA CHIEF WARNS OF UP TO 260 STORE CLOSURES

Philip Green, who runs the Arcadia retailing group which includes Top Shop and BHS, warned of tougher conditions on the high street as his holding company slipped into a loss.

AT&T FACES $4 BILLION FEE IF TAKEOVER CRUMBLES

AT&T will have to take a $4 billion charge in the current quarter for break fees payable to Deutsche Telekom if the US group's $39 billion takeover of T-Mobile USA collapses.

MEDIASET IN JOINT BID TO BUY ENDEMOL

Mediaset, Silvio Berlusconi's media empire, has put in a joint bid for Endemol, the indebted Dutch TV producer behind Big Brother, together with Clessidra, the Italian private equity group.

CODELCO OPENS DOOR TO DEAL WITH ANGLO

Codelco has opened the door to a financial settlement with Anglo American in a spat over a Chilean mine, but the miner has suggested any deal would not come cheap.

($1 = 0.7506 euros) (Reporting by Michelle Martin)