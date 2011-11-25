PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Nov 25

Financial Times
BE READY IF EUROZONE COLLAPSES, BANKS TOLD
Britain's banks should make "contingency plans" in case the
euro zone collapses and must reduce their reliance on short term
funding and risky assets, the top UK banking supervisor has
urged.
BUILDING OF SOCIAL HOMES GRINDS TO A HALT
The number of social homes being built in England has slowed
to a trickle, according to official figures that show the
immediate impact of deep cuts on the budget for housing
associations.
TOYOTA AND NESTLE LIFT DERBYSHIRE RECOVERY HOPE
Derbyshire has secured big investments from leading
employers Toyota and Nestle, bolstering local
business leaders' claims that it will be one of the first parts
of Britain out of recession.
TERRA FIRMA SEEKS 1 BILLION EURO SOVEREIGN FUND POOL
Terra Firma is looking to raise up to 1 billion euros ($1.33
billion) from a sovereign wealth fund to retain its ability to
do deals after its buy-out fund's investment period expires.
INDIA OPENS DOORS TO SUPERMARKET GIANTS
India is to throw open its $450 billion retail sector to
foreign supermarkets, granting access for the first time to
giants such as Walmart, Carrefour and Tesco
.
INVESTORS THREATEN BOND BOYCOTT OVER SANTANDER DEBT EXCHANGE
Some large institutional investors have threatened to stop
buying bonds issued by Santander after it offered to
exchange some existing debt into new instruments at what they
consider punitive terms.
ARCADIA CHIEF WARNS OF UP TO 260 STORE CLOSURES
Philip Green, who runs the Arcadia retailing group which
includes Top Shop and BHS, warned of tougher conditions on the
high street as his holding company slipped into a loss.
AT&T FACES $4 BILLION FEE IF TAKEOVER CRUMBLES
AT&T will have to take a $4 billion charge in the
current quarter for break fees payable to Deutsche Telekom
if the US group's $39 billion takeover of T-Mobile
USA collapses.
MEDIASET IN JOINT BID TO BUY ENDEMOL
Mediaset, Silvio Berlusconi's media empire, has put
in a joint bid for Endemol, the indebted Dutch TV producer
behind Big Brother, together with Clessidra, the Italian private
equity group.
CODELCO OPENS DOOR TO DEAL WITH ANGLO
Codelco has opened the door to a financial settlement with
Anglo American in a spat over a Chilean mine, but the
miner has suggested any deal would not come cheap.
