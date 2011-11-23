PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Nov 23

Financial Times

BANKS ACCUSED OF "DISHONEST" LOBBYING

Bankers' efforts to water down tougher new regulations by claiming they will harm economic growth are "intellectually dishonest and potentially damaging" and could inspire an even more robust crackdown, a leading UK regulator has warned.

THOMAS COOK SHARES PLUNGE 75 PERCENT AMID FRESH TALKS ON DEBT BURDEN

Shares in Thomas Cook Group slumped 75 percent on Tuesday after Europe's second-largest tour operator admitted it was being forced to renegotiate its debt burden for the second time in just over a month.

UK PUBLIC BORROWING FALLS BUT DEFICIT PLAN HITS HEADWINDS

Britain remains on track to meet this year's public borrowing targets, but the bleak economic situation has pushed the government's longer-term plan to reduce the deficit off course.

NOMURA SOUNDS OUT BUY-OUTS ON ASSET SALES

Nomura has approached big private equity firms about the possible sale of domestic businesses, including its real estate arm, as the Japanese bank moves to shore up its capital buffers.

FEARS RISE OVER RISKS IN BANKING SECTOR

British bankers' confidence in the stability of the financial system has fallen sharply over the past six months, with 59 per cent of respondents to a Bank of England survey saying that they were less confident now than they were earlier this year.

PIEDMONT WEIGHS FRESH OFFER FOR MITCHELLS

Piedmont, the largest shareholder in Mitchells & Butlers , has not ruled out making a fresh takeover offer for the pub company next year because of ongoing "concerns" about its business performance.

PARAGON HOPES TO REBUILD WITH UNWANTED LOANS

Paragon, the buy-to-let lender that was forced to stop lending during the financial crisis, is pinning its recovery on the purchase of unwanted loan portfolios from over-indebted banks.

FRONTLINE FEARS RUNNING OUT OF CASH

John Fredriksen, the world's highest-profile shipowner, may have to step in for the second time in three years to rescue one of his listed companies, after Frontline said it would run out of cash early next year without a restructuring.

JAPAN'S LEADING EXCHANGES TO MERGE

Tokyo Stock Exchange is to merge with the Osaka Securities Exchange, creating Japan's largest exchange group and bolstering the TSE's position as the third largest in the world by market capitalisation of company listings.

JP MORGAN TO BUY MF GLOBAL'S STAKE IN LME

JPMorgan Chase will buy MF Global's stake in the London Metal Exchange, making the US bank the largest shareholder in the historic institution as it prepares for a potential bidding war.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin)