PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Nov 28

Financial Times
CHINA EYES WESTERN INFRASTRUCTURE
China Investment Corporation, the country's main sovereign
wealth fund, plans to invest in the dilapidated infrastructure
of developed countries, starting with the UK, according to Lou
Jiwei, the fund's chairman.
EUROPEAN BANKS FEEL FUNDING CRUNCH
The funding hole for European banks is deepening, following
a sharp fall in bond issuance this year as market turmoil leads
to a region-wide credit crunch.
HEDGE FUND CHIEF BACKS TRANSACTION TAX PLAN
The founder of one of London's biggest hedge funds has given
qualified support for a European tax on financial transactions,
breaking ranks with many of his peers.
BIG GROUPS TRAIL FINANCIALS ON RISK
Big UK corporations lag far behind financial groups in
establishing board-level risk committees and chief risk
officers, new research by Deloitte's consultancy arm and
recruiting firm Hedley May has found.
CALLS GROW FOR REFORM OF EXECUTIVE PAY
Shareholders and industry trade bodies have thrown their
weight behind calls for radical reform to executive pay and
restraints on spiralling remuneration packages.
THE AXE STARTS TO FALL ON TRADING JOBS
U.S. and European banks have started firing traders in
equities and other markets as low volumes take their toll, amid
worries activity is unlikely to return to pre-2008 levels soon.
BANKERS RISK DANGERS OF IRAQ IN RUSH TO SECURE LUCRATIVE
WORK
As the United States prepares to pull out its last troops
from Iraq, investment bankers are descending on Baghdad, hoping
to capitalise on the country's tentative efforts to rebuild its
infrastructure.
FITCH SUPPORTS CALLS FOR REFORM OF SOVEREIGN BOND INSURANCE
MARKET
Calls to reform the market for insuring against the default
of sovereign debt have been backed by Fitch following the
voluntary deal for exchanging Greek bonds proposed last month.
OSBORNE TO UNDERWRITE BUSINESS LOANS
The government will underwrite 20 billion pounds ($31
billion) of loans for smaller companies as part of a package of
measures aimed at kick-starting the economy.
BNP EYES SALE OF $700 MILLION PRIVATE EQUITY PORTFOLIO
BNP Paribas is weighing selling a more than $700
million private equity portfolio.
($1 = 0.6458 British pounds)
(Reporting by Michelle Martin)