PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Nov 28

CHINA EYES WESTERN INFRASTRUCTURE

China Investment Corporation, the country's main sovereign wealth fund, plans to invest in the dilapidated infrastructure of developed countries, starting with the UK, according to Lou Jiwei, the fund's chairman.

EUROPEAN BANKS FEEL FUNDING CRUNCH

The funding hole for European banks is deepening, following a sharp fall in bond issuance this year as market turmoil leads to a region-wide credit crunch.

HEDGE FUND CHIEF BACKS TRANSACTION TAX PLAN

The founder of one of London's biggest hedge funds has given qualified support for a European tax on financial transactions, breaking ranks with many of his peers.

BIG GROUPS TRAIL FINANCIALS ON RISK

Big UK corporations lag far behind financial groups in establishing board-level risk committees and chief risk officers, new research by Deloitte's consultancy arm and recruiting firm Hedley May has found.

CALLS GROW FOR REFORM OF EXECUTIVE PAY

Shareholders and industry trade bodies have thrown their weight behind calls for radical reform to executive pay and restraints on spiralling remuneration packages.

THE AXE STARTS TO FALL ON TRADING JOBS

U.S. and European banks have started firing traders in equities and other markets as low volumes take their toll, amid worries activity is unlikely to return to pre-2008 levels soon.

BANKERS RISK DANGERS OF IRAQ IN RUSH TO SECURE LUCRATIVE WORK

As the United States prepares to pull out its last troops from Iraq, investment bankers are descending on Baghdad, hoping to capitalise on the country's tentative efforts to rebuild its infrastructure.

FITCH SUPPORTS CALLS FOR REFORM OF SOVEREIGN BOND INSURANCE MARKET

Calls to reform the market for insuring against the default of sovereign debt have been backed by Fitch following the voluntary deal for exchanging Greek bonds proposed last month.

OSBORNE TO UNDERWRITE BUSINESS LOANS

The government will underwrite 20 billion pounds ($31 billion) of loans for smaller companies as part of a package of measures aimed at kick-starting the economy.

BNP EYES SALE OF $700 MILLION PRIVATE EQUITY PORTFOLIO

BNP Paribas is weighing selling a more than $700 million private equity portfolio.

($1 = 0.6458 British pounds) (Reporting by Michelle Martin)