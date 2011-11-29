PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Nov 29

Financial Times

UK FACES BIGGER FINANCIAL BLACK HOLE

Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne will have to admit that the black hole in UK public finances has increased by almost 30 billion pounds ($46.64 billion), making further years of austerity necessary.

JAPAN'S NOMURA SLASHES EURO ZONE DEBT EXPOSURE

Nomura has reduced its exposure to countries in the euro zone periphery by 75 percent in the past two months.

CAZENOVE MARKS END OF AN ERA AS MAYHEW STEPS ASIDE AS CHAIRMAN

David Mayhew, chairman of JPMorgan Chase's Cazenove business, is to stand down from his role after 42 years with the organisation, marking the end of an era in British banking.

LLOYDS TO EASE PRESSURE ON CHIEF

Lloyds is exploring ways to reduce the workload on its chief executive as it attempts to convince investors he will make a successful comeback after a period of medical leave.

"DEATH BONDS" FACE RETAIL SALE BAN

The Financial Services Authority is planning its first-ever ban on marketing a product to retail investors, taking aim at what it called "high-risk, toxic" traded life policy investments.

"NICHE" MANUFACTURERS DEFY GLOOM

Manufacturers are much more positive about their prospects for growth than official surveys would suggest, according to research carried out by the Financial Times.

BLACK FRIDAY BOOM FAILS TO LIFT OPTIMISM

Retailers were celebrating record spending by shoppers over the post-Thanksgiving weekend, but some analysts say it could signal a temporary bright spot rather than a revival of the consumer economy.

JUDGE REJECTS SEC-CITI $285 MILLION SETTLEMENT

A U.S. judge rejected the Securities and Exchange Commission's $285 million settlement with Citigroup to resolve allegations that the bank misled buyers of a mortgage-related security.

RIO SET TO WIN BIDDING WAR FOR URANIUM MINER

Rio Tinto is poised to win a bidding war for a Canadian uranium company after Cameco, the world's biggest uranium producer, declined to raise its offer for a second time.

UNILEVER WORKERS VOTE FOR STRIKE ACTION

Workers at Unilever in the UK have voted overwhelmingly in favour of strike action over the closure of the Anglo-Dutch multinational's final salary pension scheme.

here#axzz1ew4sEax0 ($1 = 0.6433 British pounds) (Reporting by Michelle Martin)