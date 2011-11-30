PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Nov 30

Financial Times
BRITAIN BRACES FOR "DEBT STORM"
Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne steered Britain
on Tuesday towards another five years of austerity, mapping out
a bleak course of stalling growth, public sector pay restraint,
painful cuts and rising borrowing.
TAX BREAK FOR INVESTING IN START-UPS INCREASED
Britain's savers are being called on to back start-up
businesses and infrastructure projects through an "astonishing"
increase in tax relief on venture-capital investments, and
channelling pension contributions into building works.
MURDOCH SURVIVES AS BSKYB HEAD AFTER INVESTOR REVOLT
Close to half of non-News Corp related shareholders
in British Sky Broadcasting refused to back James
Murdoch's re-election as chairman at the company's annual
general meeting on Tuesday.
AMERICAN AIRLINES' PARENT AMR FILES FOR BANKRUPTCY
PROTECTION
AMR Corporation, the parent company of American
Airlines, filed for bankruptcy protection on Tuesday in an
effort to shed its crippling debt burden and reduce its costs.
ECB BOND PURCHASE SNAG SENDS WARNING
The European Central Bank's government bond-buying programme
hit a snag on Tuesday that signalled possible dangers in
expanding hugely the scheme to combat the euro zone crisis.
GREEK BANKS SUFFER SURGE IN WITHDRAWALS
The head of Greece's central bank said on Tuesday bank
deposits had shrunk significantly in the past two months as the
public withdrew billions of euros as political tension mounted.
RUPEE'S FALL OPENS DEBT TRAP FOR INDIA GROUPS
Dozens of Indian companies are coming under financial stress
after the sharp fall of the rupee against the dollar made
once-cheap loans in the U.S. currency much more expensive.
EUROPEAN BANKS' JUNIOR DEBT UNDER REVIEW
Moody's has placed the junior bonds of 87 European banks on
review for downgrade, as the rating agency phases out government
support for the lenders' debt from its ratings methodology.
GLOBAL BUSINESSES MAKE CONTINGENCY PLANS FOR POSSIBLE EURO
ZONE BREAK-UP
International companies are preparing contingency plans for
a possible break-up of the euro zone, according to interviews
with dozens of multinational executives.
BHP PUTS DIAMOND DIVISION UP FOR SALE
BHP Billiton has put its diamonds business up for
sale as expectations of rising long-term demand for the precious
stones are unleashing tectonic changes in the world's diamond
industry.