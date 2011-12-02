PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Dec 2

Financial Times

DRAGHI HINTS AT ECB EURO ZONE AID PLAN

A rescue plan for the euro zone is shaping up after European Central Bank head Mario Draghi hinted a "fiscal compact" could lead to a more aggressive response by the ECB to the debt crisis.

BOE'S KING WARNS OF "SPIRAL" INTO SYSTEMIC CRISIS

Euro zone woes have created "an exceptionally threatening environment" as falling government bond prices, eroding confidence and asset fire sales threaten to "spiral" into a systemic financial crisis, Bank of England governor Mervyn King said.

STRIKE ACTION GETS RETAIL TILLS RINGING

This week's strike proved a boon for Britain's high streets, with official figures recording a 38 percent increase in shopper numbers on Wednesday as public sector employees hit the stores.

MF GLOBAL ACCESSED CLIENT FUNDS FOR WEEKS

MF Global had been dipping into client funds for weeks before its failure, rather than just in its final days as previously reported, say U.S. authorities investigating its collapse.

THOMAS COOK ACCUSES TUI OF UNFAIR JIBE IN ONLINE ADVERT

Thomas Cook has filed a complaint about an online advertisement published by Tui Travel, accusing its rival of drawing consumers' attention unfairly to its financial problems.

U.S. FEARS INDIRECT EFFECTS OF EURO ZONE CRISIS

U.S. policymakers see few signs of liquidity stress from Europe spreading across the Atlantic so far but still fear indirect channels by which the euro zone could drag the world's largest economy down.

GLOBAL OUTPUT PICTURE WORSENS

Last month factories in the United States churned out goods at a decent pace while those in Asia, particularly China, and Europe grappled with deteriorating conditions.

UBS AXES CHIEF RISK OFFICER TO REAPPOINT "TRUSTED" INSIDER

The chief risk officer of UBS has been abruptly replaced at the Swiss bank less than fortnight after Sergio Ermotti was confirmed as chief executive.

BERLIN FEARS GROW OVER T-MOBILE'S U.S.DISPOSAL

The German government, Deutsche Telekom's largest shareholder, is increasingly worried that the company's sale of its U.S. mobile phone unit, T-Mobile USA, to rival AT&T will founder on U.S. antitrust concerns.