PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Dec 2

Financial Times
DRAGHI HINTS AT ECB EURO ZONE AID PLAN
A rescue plan for the euro zone is shaping up after European
Central Bank head Mario Draghi hinted a "fiscal compact" could
lead to a more aggressive response by the ECB to the debt
crisis.
BOE'S KING WARNS OF "SPIRAL" INTO SYSTEMIC CRISIS
Euro zone woes have created "an exceptionally threatening
environment" as falling government bond prices, eroding
confidence and asset fire sales threaten to "spiral" into a
systemic financial crisis, Bank of England governor Mervyn King
said.
STRIKE ACTION GETS RETAIL TILLS RINGING
This week's strike proved a boon for Britain's high streets,
with official figures recording a 38 percent increase in shopper
numbers on Wednesday as public sector employees hit the stores.
MF GLOBAL ACCESSED CLIENT FUNDS FOR WEEKS
MF Global had been dipping into client funds for
weeks before its failure, rather than just in its final days as
previously reported, say U.S. authorities investigating its
collapse.
THOMAS COOK ACCUSES TUI OF UNFAIR JIBE IN ONLINE ADVERT
Thomas Cook has filed a complaint about an online
advertisement published by Tui Travel, accusing its rival
of drawing consumers' attention unfairly to its financial
problems.
U.S. FEARS INDIRECT EFFECTS OF EURO ZONE CRISIS
U.S. policymakers see few signs of liquidity stress from
Europe spreading across the Atlantic so far but still fear
indirect channels by which the euro zone could drag the world's
largest economy down.
GLOBAL OUTPUT PICTURE WORSENS
Last month factories in the United States churned out goods
at a decent pace while those in Asia, particularly China, and
Europe grappled with deteriorating conditions.
UBS AXES CHIEF RISK OFFICER TO REAPPOINT "TRUSTED" INSIDER
The chief risk officer of UBS has been abruptly
replaced at the Swiss bank less than fortnight after Sergio
Ermotti was confirmed as chief executive.
BERLIN FEARS GROW OVER T-MOBILE'S U.S.DISPOSAL
The German government, Deutsche Telekom's largest
shareholder, is increasingly worried that the company's sale of
its U.S. mobile phone unit, T-Mobile USA, to rival AT&T
will founder on U.S. antitrust concerns.