PRESS DIGEST - British business - Dec 2

The Times
WHEELS DRIVING THE WORLD'S INDUSTRY ARE GRINDING TO A HALT
Production lines across the world are slowing down as the
malign influence of the euro zone crisis hammers confidence in
Britain, continental Europe and as far afield as China.
YAHOO! FACES BATTLE TO HALT BREAK-UP BY CHINESE RIVAL
The fast-growing Chinese Internet business Alibaba
is in talks with Blackstone and Bain Capital about launching a
break-up bid for Yahoo!
BMW AND TOYOTA LINK UP TO CRACK ELECTRIC CAR CHALLENGE
As one groundbreaking Japanese-German alliance of car
companies heads for the international court of arbitration in
London, Toyota and BMW are testing whether
hope can triumph over experience by embarking on a potentially
industry-changing joint venture.
FUNDING DELAY RAISES DOUBTS OVER COMET TAKEOVER
The sale of Comet faces a big hurdle because its prospective
buyer has yet to secure a key part of its financing.
The Telegraph
SARKOZY PROMISES NO EURO ZONE MEMBER WILL DEFAULT
French President Nicolas Sarkozy pledged that no euro zone
country will be allowed to default, in a passionate speech aimed
at shoring up Europe's shattered markets.
U.S. BUCKS GLOBAL TRADE DOWNTURN
There were mixed fortunes for global manufacturing in
November, as the sector shrank in the UK, the euro zone and
China, while the United States defied a weakening world outlook
with stronger than expected growth.
JAMES MURDOCH ON LEAST WANTED LIST
James Murdoch is one of the least supported directors in the
FTSE 350, Pirc, the powerful shareholder group, has said -- days
after new statements that BSkyB used hacked information
to "advance its commercial interests".
The Guardian
EXPORTS GALORE - SALES OF SCOTCH TO ASIA RISE SO FAST THAT
SUPPLIES MAY RUN SHORT
The scotch whisky industry is on track to break another
export record, with executives saying the surge in sales could
lead to supply shortages. The latest quarterly figures from the
Scotch Whisky Association show that in the last nine months its
sales overseas climbed by 23 percent compared with last year.
CRISIS MAKES PUBS "EVERYDAY LUXURY", GREENE KING BOSS SAYS
A simple visit to the local pub has become luxury to be
savoured because of the financial crisis, according to the boss
of Greene King, the Suffolk brewer and pub owner.
The Independent
BANKS MUST REPORT LEVERAGE BY 2013, WARNS NEW
SUPER-REGULATOR
British banks have been instructed to disclose their
leverage ratios in reports to investors by 2013, two years
earlier than planned, by the new financial services
super-regulator, the Financial Policy Committee (FPC). The
instruction was contained in the Bank of England's twice-yearly
Financial Stability Report, released on Thursday.