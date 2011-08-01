PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Aug 2

Financial Times

IMF TAKES BRITAIN'S SIDE ON BASEL III BANK RULES

The International Monetary Fund has backed the UK in pushing for the power to lay down bank capital requirements that exceed internationally agreed minimums, saying the UK should continue to work toward an "ambitious" package of regulatory reforms.

CONSUMERS FIND FUNDS TO SAVE MORE

British households are putting more money aside in tax-free savings accounts than ever before, despite rising domestic bills and stagnant wage growth.

HSBC TO HIRE 15,000 IN GROWTH MARKETS

HSBC is planning to hire up to 15,000 people in fast-growing markets in Asia and Latin America over the next three years even after confirmation of the bank's plans to cull jobs elsewhere.

AQUASCUTUM EYES 8 MILLION POUND LOAN

Aquascutum, the British luxury label majority owned by the fashion entrepreneur Harold Tillman, is negotiating an 8 million pound ($13 billion) loan.

BA RISKS DOUBLING OF OFT FINE

British Airways could see a doubling of the £121.5 million fine imposed on it by the Office of Fair Trading for conspiring to fix fuel surcharges if the carrier decides to contest the settlement it reached with the watchdog in 2007.

MACARTHUR OPEN TO OFFERS AS IT REJECTS BID

Macarthur Coal , the Australian coal group, said it was open to offers valuing its business at nearly 5 billion Australian dollars after formally rejecting an "opportunistic" 4.7 billion Australian dollars (5.2 billion US dollars) bid from Peabody Energy of the US and steelmaker ArcelorMittal .

PETROBRAS CHIEF BULLISH ON BRAZIL OUTPUT

Brazil could follow the same production growth as the North Sea experienced in its first decade, according to the chief executive of Petrobras , the country's state-controlled oil champion. ($1 = 0.615 British Pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)