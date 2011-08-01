PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Aug 2

Financial Times
IMF TAKES BRITAIN'S SIDE ON BASEL III BANK RULES
The International Monetary Fund has backed the UK in pushing
for the power to lay down bank capital requirements that exceed
internationally agreed minimums, saying the UK should continue
CONSUMERS FIND FUNDS TO SAVE MORE
British households are putting more money aside in tax-free
savings accounts than ever before, despite rising domestic bills
HSBC TO HIRE 15,000 IN GROWTH MARKETS
HSBC is planning to hire up to 15,000 people in
fast-growing markets in Asia and Latin America over the next
three years even after confirmation of the bank's plans to cull
AQUASCUTUM EYES 8 MILLION POUND LOAN
Aquascutum, the British luxury label majority owned by the
fashion entrepreneur Harold Tillman, is negotiating an 8 million
BA RISKS DOUBLING OF OFT FINE
British Airways could see a doubling of the £121.5
million fine imposed on it by the Office of Fair Trading for
conspiring to fix fuel surcharges if the carrier decides to
MACARTHUR OPEN TO OFFERS AS IT REJECTS BID
Macarthur Coal , the Australian coal group, said it
was open to offers valuing its business at nearly 5 billion
Australian dollars after formally rejecting an "opportunistic"
4.7 billion Australian dollars (5.2 billion US dollars) bid from
Peabody Energy of the US and steelmaker ArcelorMittal
PETROBRAS CHIEF BULLISH ON BRAZIL OUTPUT
Brazil could follow the same production growth as the North
Sea experienced in its first decade, according to the chief
executive of Petrobras , the country's
($1 = 0.615 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan)