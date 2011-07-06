PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - July 6

The Financial Times

EX-GOLDMAN BANKER TO ADVISE TPG

Jon Winkelried, former co-president of Goldman Sachs , will act as an adviser to a new credit fund being raised by buy-out firm TPG , according to marketing materials reviewed by the FT have shown.

BRAZIL SAYS CURRENCY WAR NOT OVER

Brazil is preparing a series of further measures to stem the rise of the real as the global currency war shows no sign of waning, said the country's finance minister, Guido Mantega.

BRITISH LAND EYES 175 MLN POUND PROPERTY DEAL

British Land , the country's second-largest property company by asset value, is in advanced talks to buy a 175 million pound ($280.2 million) portfolio of properties occupied by Virgin Active health and raquet clubs.

BANKS TO MEET TO SWEETEN GREEK TERMS

Major euro zone banks will meet in Paris on Wednesday to discuss a proposal aiming to ease the burden on Greece in an attempt to end the deadlock with European authorities over the terms of investors' participation in any restructuring.

(Summary compiled by Reuters) ($1=.6245 POUND)