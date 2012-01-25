PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Jan 25

Financial Times

IMF APPLIES PRESSURE ON ECB OVER GREEK BOND HIT

The International Monetary Fund has turned up pressure on European officials to take on more of the burden of filling a widening gap in Greece's budget by pressing the European Central Bank to take a hit on its 40 billion euros ($52 billion) in Greek bond holdings, euro zone officials said.

S&P DOWNGRADES FRENCH BANKS

The loss of France's long-cherished triple A sovereign debt status spilt over into its banking sector on Tuesday as Standard & Poor's cut its long-term ratings for Societe Generale and Credit Agricole, two of the country's top three banks.

UK WATCHDOG TO PROTECT 'IRRATIONAL' INVESTORS

Investors cannot be counted on to make rational choices so regulators need to "step into their footprints" and limit or ban the sale of potentially harmful products, the head of the UK's new consumer protection watchdog said.

UK'S CAMERON INSISTS ON CAPPING RBS CHIEF'S BONUS

British prime minister David Cameron has insisted that the chief executive of Royal Bank of Scotland should receive a bonus of no more than 1 million pounds ($1.6 million) this year, half of last year's award, as Cameron attempts to tighten his clampdown on executive pay.

APPLE'S REVENUE SURGES PAST FORECASTS

The world's most valuable technology corporation Apple has blasted past Wall Street expectations, with record quarterly revenues of $46.3 billion, powered by the sale of 37 million iPhones in its December quarter.

UNICREDIT PLANS TO RAISE BILLION THROUGH BONDS

UniCredit is planning to raise up to 25 billion euros through the issue of so-called covered bonds as Italy's largest bank by assets seeks to open up a new stream of funding amid ongoing pressures on bank liquidity in the euro zone.

EU'S BARNIER PROVIDES HOPE FOR DB-NYSE MERGER

Deutsche Borse and NYSE Euronext have been given some hope of mustering support to save their merger after Europe's leading financial regulator moved to reserve his right to oppose a recommendation to block the tie-up of the German and U.S. exchange operators.

QUINDELL TO BUY LAW FIRM

Quindell Portfolio, an AIM-traded outsourcing company, is to become the first quoted company to invest in the legal market under new legislation, paying 19.3 million pounds for a law firm specialising in personal injury.

MCDONALD'S TWITTER CAMPAIGN HIJACKED

Critics of McDonald's have turned the fast-food chain's advertising campaign on Twitter against itself, unleashing a torrent of abusive tweets, in the latest example of how social media marketing can backfire.

EURO ZONE LEADERS MUST OFFER 'INCENTIVES', SAYS WORLD BANK

Germany and its European partners should widen the proposed fiscal pact with "incentives" for euro zone countries that are implementing fiscal and structural reforms, the president of the World Bank wrote in the Financial Times on Wednesday.