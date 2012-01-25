PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Jan 25

Financial Times
IMF APPLIES PRESSURE ON ECB OVER GREEK BOND HIT
The International Monetary Fund has turned up pressure on
European officials to take on more of the burden of filling a
widening gap in Greece's budget by pressing the European Central
Bank to take a hit on its 40 billion euros ($52 billion) in
Greek bond holdings, euro zone officials said.
S&P DOWNGRADES FRENCH BANKS
The loss of France's long-cherished triple A sovereign debt
status spilt over into its banking sector on Tuesday as Standard
& Poor's cut its long-term ratings for Societe Generale
and Credit Agricole, two of the country's
top three banks.
UK WATCHDOG TO PROTECT 'IRRATIONAL' INVESTORS
Investors cannot be counted on to make rational choices so
regulators need to "step into their footprints" and limit or ban
the sale of potentially harmful products, the head of the UK's
new consumer protection watchdog said.
UK'S CAMERON INSISTS ON CAPPING RBS CHIEF'S BONUS
British prime minister David Cameron has insisted that the
chief executive of Royal Bank of Scotland should receive
a bonus of no more than 1 million pounds ($1.6 million) this
year, half of last year's award, as Cameron attempts to tighten
his clampdown on executive pay.
APPLE'S REVENUE SURGES PAST FORECASTS
The world's most valuable technology corporation Apple
has blasted past Wall Street expectations, with record
quarterly revenues of $46.3 billion, powered by the sale of 37
million iPhones in its December quarter.
UNICREDIT PLANS TO RAISE BILLION THROUGH BONDS
UniCredit is planning to raise up to 25 billion
euros through the issue of so-called covered bonds as Italy's
largest bank by assets seeks to open up a new stream of funding
amid ongoing pressures on bank liquidity in the euro zone.
EU'S BARNIER PROVIDES HOPE FOR DB-NYSE MERGER
Deutsche Borse and NYSE Euronext have
been given some hope of mustering support to save their merger
after Europe's leading financial regulator moved to reserve his
right to oppose a recommendation to block the tie-up of the
German and U.S. exchange operators.
QUINDELL TO BUY LAW FIRM
Quindell Portfolio, an AIM-traded outsourcing
company, is to become the first quoted company to invest in the
legal market under new legislation, paying 19.3 million pounds
for a law firm specialising in personal injury.
MCDONALD'S TWITTER CAMPAIGN HIJACKED
Critics of McDonald's have turned the fast-food
chain's advertising campaign on Twitter against itself,
unleashing a torrent of abusive tweets, in the latest example of
how social media marketing can backfire.
EURO ZONE LEADERS MUST OFFER 'INCENTIVES', SAYS WORLD BANK
Germany and its European partners should widen the proposed
fiscal pact with "incentives" for euro zone countries that are
implementing fiscal and structural reforms, the president of the
World Bank wrote in the Financial Times on Wednesday.