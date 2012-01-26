PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Jan 26

Financial Times

EINHORN AND GREENLIGHT FINED BY UK FINANCIAL REGULATOR

David Einhorn, one of the world's highest profile hedge fund managers, and his firm, Greenlight Capital, have been fined 7.2 million pounds ($11.22 million) by UK regulators for trading before a 2009 equity fundraising by Punch Taverns.

EX-LLOYDS CHIEF JOINS UK ADVISORY FIRM

Eric Daniels, former chief executive of Lloyds Banking Group and one of the most high-profile figures in the financial crisis, is joining a little-known advisory firm.

IRAN THREATENS TO ACT FIRST ON EU EMBARGO

Iran has threatened to pre-empt a European embargo on its oil by halting its exports to the region immediately, a move that could hit economically weak southern European countries.

NORWEGIAN CARRIER PLACES HUGE ORDER IN RECOVERY BET

Norwegian Air Shuttle plans to buy 222 new aircraft worth $21.1 billion from Boeing and Airbus in a move that heralds its ambition to become one of Europe's leading low-cost airlines.

PEACOCKS STORES INTEREST DISCOUNTERS AND SUPERMARKETS

Discount retailers and supermarkets are eyeing Peacocks' 563-store portfolio in case administrators fail to find a buyer for all or part of the distressed value fashion chain.

CONOCO TO CUT U.S. GAS OUTPUT

ConocoPhillips, the third-largest U.S. oil and gas group by market capitalisation, has said it plans to cut its North American gas production this year as it shifts to more profitable oil reserves, becoming the latest group to announce output reductions after gas prices fell to a 10-year low.

SAP BULLISH AS IT BRUSHES OFF SLOWDOWN

SAP has shrugged off Europe's economic slowdown as the world's biggest business software maker by sales indicated it may raise its 2015 sales goal after achieving record annual profits and setting double-digit growth targets for this year.

UK'S CAMERON BACKED ON EU COURT OVERHAUL

David Cameron's calls for an overhaul of the European Court of Human Rights to reduce its judges' interference with the decisions of national governments have received firm backing from the head of the Council of Europe.