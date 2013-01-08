PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Jan 8

Financial Times
Headlines
Overview
US BANKS TO PAY OUT $20 BLN OVER HOME LOANS
US banks have agreed to pay out more than $20 billion in two
settlements to resolve claims arising from the mortgage crisis.
WEB SAVES RETAILERS FROM A WET CHRISTMAS
Online shopping saved retailers from a disastrous Christmas
after the wet weather drove shoppers indoors over the festive
period.
SLOWER PACE URGED ON RAIL FRANCHISES
A government review will urge ministers to restrain the pace at
which new rail franchises are agreed to prevent a repeat of the
West Coast Mainline debacle.
ROTHSCHILD WINS SUPPORT OVER BUMI CLASH
Financier Nat Rothschild has won support from an influential
fund manager at Schroders for his bid to replace the
board of coal miner Bumi
FEDEX REBUFFS UPS OVER TNT EXPRESS ASSETS
FedEx has rebuffed informal approaches from rival United
Parcel Service to buy a package of TNT Express
assets.
ANGLO AMERICAN TO NAME CUTIFANI AS CHIEF
Anglo American is this week set to name Mark Cutifani,
chief executive of gold miner AngloGold Ashanti, as its
new chief executive.
CO-OP LIFE SALE HANGS ON FSA MEETING
UK regulators will meet this month to discuss whether to lift a
hurdle to Royal London bid to acquire the life
assurance operation of the Co-operative Group.