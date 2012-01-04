PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Jan 4

Financial Times

FED TO PUBLISH SHORT-TERM FORECASTS

The U.S. Federal Reserve will give public forecasts of its plans for short-term interest rates for the first time in a further opening of its communications strategy.

JOBLESS DATA SHOW EUROPEAN DIVISION

The starkly contrasting economic trajectories of countries inside the eurozone were highlighted on Tuesday as Germany reported unemployment at 20-year lows while Spanish jobless figures rose for the fifth consecutive month.

HUFFINGTON POST TARGETS GLOBAL EXPANSION

The Huffington Post is aiming to double its global audience in the next two years through partnerships with newspapers that are still struggling to understand the web, according to the executive in charge of the website's international expansion.

RIM CONSIDERING NEW CHAIRMAN

Research In Motion, the Canadian manufacturer of the BlackBerry smartphones, may bow to investor pressure and name an independent director as chairman of the beleaguered company.

PACIFIC GLOBAL MANAGEMENT EYES HMV'S LIVE DIVISION

The talent management business that owns the Elite modelling agency has emerged as the latest buyer to express interest in acquiring Mama Group, HMV's live music division.

TAIWAN BANK EYES STAKE IN CHINA COUNTERPART

Taiwan's Hua Nan Commercial Bank is considering buying a stake in China's Fujian Haixia Bank in what would be the first time a Taiwanese bank has invested directly in a Chinese counterpart.

LLOYD'S CENSURES MOTOR INSURER

Lloyd's of London has censured a member syndicate for the first time in almost a decade after uncovering failings in the way it managed its financial reserves and claims payments.

UK PARTIES VIE FOR LEAD ON CURBING TOP PAY

Measures to tackle "grossly excessive top pay awards" and a new clampdown on tax avoidance are to be set out by British ministers in the coming weeks, amid fears that the behaviour of the rich is undermining public support for the government's austerity programme.

INVESTORS STEER CLEAR OF CHINESE IPOS IN U.S.

The value of Chinese companies delisting from U.S. exchanges in 2011 exceeded the amount Chinese companies raised via initial public offerings in the United States, a stark sign of how high-profile fraud allegations and slowing growth have made many foreign investors bearish on Chinese groups.

JD SPORTS CLOSE TO BID FOR BLACKS LEISURE

JD Sports is close to making an offer for parts of Blacks Leisure, putting it head-to-head with Sports Direct, its rival, which is also trying to mount a rescue for the troubled chain.