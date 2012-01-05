PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Jan 5

Financial Times

MADRID TARGETS PROPERTY REFORM IN AUSTERITY DRIVE

Spain says it expects its banks to set aside up to 50 billion euros in further provisions on their bad property assets as part of a new round of reforms for the country's financial sector.

CRH ON LOOKOUT FOR SMALL SCALE DEALS

The Irish building materials group CRH said it would keep looking for small-scale acquisitions in the coming year as a tepid economic recovery in the United States and Europe had limited its appetite for larger deals in the construction sector.

RBS PLANS TO SCALE BACK INVESTMENT BANKING ARM

As many as 10,000 bankers at Royal Bank of Scotland face the prospect of losing their jobs, as the state-owned UK bank draws up detailed plans to retreat from investment banking.

SWISS NATIONAL BANK PUBLISHES ETHICAL CODE

The Swiss National Bank has been forced to publish its central bankers' ethical code after the wife of its chairman bought $500,000 of "almost ridiculously cheap" U.S. dollars while the bank discussed braking the Swiss franc's rapid appreciation.

CHINA SET TO BOLSTER SHORT-SELLING INDUSTRY

China is poised to unveil measures to bolster the country's nascent short-selling industry in an effort to deepen its capital markets, according to securities officials and fund managers.

YAHOO NAMES PAYPAL EXECUTIVE AS CHIEF

Yahoo ended the four-month vacuum left by the sacking of chief executive Carol Bartz when it chose Scott Thompson, president of online payments service PayPal, as the next head of the U.S. Internet media company.

WSJ EUROPE CLEARED ON CIRCULATION ALLEGATIONS

The UK's Audit Bureau of Circulation has found "no clear evidence" that the European edition of the Wall Street Journal was artificially inflating its circulation figures through cut-price deals with a sponsor, but said it planned to review reporting standards to ensure greater clarity.

SEARS' BONDS TAKE ON A "DISTRESSED" LOOK

The price of Sears Holdings' bonds has dropped to levels that indicate growing investor scepticism that Eddie Lampert, the hedge fund manager at its helm, can revive the embattled U.S. retailer.