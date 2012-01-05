PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Jan 5

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
Financial Times
MADRID TARGETS PROPERTY REFORM IN AUSTERITY DRIVE
Spain says it expects its banks to set aside up to 50 billion euros in further provisions on their bad property assets as part of a new round of reforms for the country's financial sector.
CRH ON LOOKOUT FOR SMALL SCALE DEALS
The Irish building materials group CRH said it would keep looking for small-scale acquisitions in the coming year as a tepid economic recovery in the United States and Europe had limited its appetite for larger deals in the construction sector.
RBS PLANS TO SCALE BACK INVESTMENT BANKING ARM
As many as 10,000 bankers at Royal Bank of Scotland face the prospect of losing their jobs, as the state-owned UK bank draws up detailed plans to retreat from investment banking.
SWISS NATIONAL BANK PUBLISHES ETHICAL CODE
The Swiss National Bank has been forced to publish its central bankers' ethical code after the wife of its chairman bought $500,000 of "almost ridiculously cheap" U.S. dollars while the bank discussed braking the Swiss franc's rapid appreciation.
CHINA SET TO BOLSTER SHORT-SELLING INDUSTRY
China is poised to unveil measures to bolster the country's nascent short-selling industry in an effort to deepen its capital markets, according to securities officials and fund managers.
YAHOO NAMES PAYPAL EXECUTIVE AS CHIEF
Yahoo ended the four-month vacuum left by the sacking of chief executive Carol Bartz when it chose Scott Thompson, president of online payments service PayPal, as the next head of the U.S. Internet media company.
WSJ EUROPE CLEARED ON CIRCULATION ALLEGATIONS
The UK's Audit Bureau of Circulation has found "no clear evidence" that the European edition of the Wall Street Journal was artificially inflating its circulation figures through cut-price deals with a sponsor, but said it planned to review reporting standards to ensure greater clarity.
SEARS' BONDS TAKE ON A "DISTRESSED" LOOK
The price of Sears Holdings' bonds has dropped to levels that indicate growing investor scepticism that Eddie Lampert, the hedge fund manager at its helm, can revive the embattled U.S. retailer.
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.